MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Everest D'Souza

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Everest Nicholas Louis D'Souza (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated December 16, 2021 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between February 2014 and September 2015, the Respondent engaged in an unapproved outside business activity in relation to syndicated mortgage investments, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.2.1(c) (now MFDA Rule 1.3)[1], 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2 : Between February 2014 and September 2015, the Respondent engaged in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or conducted through its facilities by recommending, selling, or facilitating the sale of syndicated mortgage investments, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

Allegation #3 : Between February 2014 and September 2015, the Respondent made referrals in respect of syndicated mortgage investments and received compensation for doing so, thereby participating in a referral arrangement to which the Member was not a party and which did not otherwise comply with sections 13.7 to 13.10 of National Instrument 31-103, the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.4.2[2], 2.1.1, 2.5.1, and 1.1.2.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on February 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact [email protected] to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Markham, Ontario area.

[1] MFDA Rule 1.2.1(c) was amended and renumbered as MFDA Rule 1.3 effective March 17, 2016.

[2] MFDA Rule 2.4.2 was amended effective April 8, 2015.

