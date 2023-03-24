MEZZA OPENS 18th LOCATION IN STRATFORD, PEI

STRATFORD, PE, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is excited to announce the opening of its new location at 9 Kinlock Road, Stratford, Prince Edward Island. This location is the third location for the PEI based company, East Coast Hospitality Inc., the family run business led by siblings Adam Doiron and Ashley Chandler, and their first in PEI.

It is the 18th location for the Mezza Lebanese Kitchen brand, with locations throughout Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen at 9 Kinlock Rd, Stratford, PEI (CNW Group/Mezza Lebanese Kitchen)

The new location will feature the same high-quality, made-from-scratch menu items that Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is known for. Diners can enjoy a range of traditional dishes such as Mezza's award-winning Chicken Shawarma, Falafels, Chicken Souvlaki, Donairs, and fresh Lebanese salads such as Taboule and Fattoush.

Mezza is proud to be supporting PEI farmers and local suppliers by using Atlantic Beef Products for all of their Donairs and PEI potatoes for their French fries and Poutines. "We love supporting our local farmers and producers whenever we have the opportunity, especially when it's for signature products like our famous Donairs and well-known spicy Mezza French fries" said Peter Nahas, VP of Business Development and Franchising. "We are planning to continue expanding throughout PEI and look forward to continually growing our network with producers throughout the region," said Nahas.

The new location has hired over 25 employees for the launch, which includes dine-in, online ordering, take-out, and soon to be launching, delivery service. The new location features indoor seating for up to 20 guests, making it the perfect spot for a casual lunch or dinner with family and friends.

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is excited to continue its mission of bringing fresh, affordable and delicious taste of Lebanese cuisine to as many people as possible throughout Canada.

About Us:

Mezza has become recognized as one of the largest and fastest growing Lebanese restaurant chains in Canada. Mezza has been awarded a series of awards throughout their 30-year history, including being named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Top Food Franchises in 2021; Business of the Year in 2019 by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce; Hall of Fame for Best Shawarma by The Coast; and company President & CEO Tony Nahas, being awarded Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEO in 2022; and EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016.

