MEZZA LEBANESE KITCHEN OPENS 20TH LOCATION

NEW MINAS, NS, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated opening of its 20th location in the charming town of New Minas, Nova Scotia. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the popular restaurant chain, and the new location promises to bring the authentic flavors of Lebanon to locals and visitors alike.

Located at 54 Silver Fox Ave, Mezza Lebanese Kitchen's newest establishment is the second location for the passionate franchise operators who have dedicated themselves to sharing their love for Lebanese cuisine with the community. Their success has been driven by the commitment to providing customers with a delightful culinary experience that combines traditional recipes with modern twists, capturing the essence of Lebanese culture.

The grand opening of Mezza Lebanese Kitchen in New Minas has also contributed to the growth of the local economy by creating more than 20 job opportunities for residents of the community. The franchisees are proud to have hired skilled and enthusiastic individuals who are committed to delivering exceptional service and ensuring that every guest leaves with a smile.

"We are delighted to open our doors in New Minas and be part of this vibrant community," said Peter Nahas, VP of Business Development and Franchising. "Our goal has always been to provide a warm and welcoming ambiance where customers can savor the flavors of Lebanon and enjoy the company of friends and family."

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is renowned for its diverse menu that caters to all tastes and preferences. The restaurant offers an extensive range of traditional Lebanese dishes, including mouth-watering shawarmas, flavorful falafels, authentic donairs, aromatic rice bowls, fresh salads, and an array of delectable vegetarian options. Whether diners choose to indulge in the cozy dine-in experience or opt for a quick take-out, they are sure to be captivated by the exquisite flavors that Lebanese cuisine has to offer.

As Mezza Lebanese Kitchen's reputation continues to soar, now is the perfect time for eager investors and ambitious franchisees to seize the opportunity of a lifetime. Join the culinary revolution that is sweeping the nation and become part of Mezza's extraordinary success story.

To learn more about the tantalizing world of Mezza Lebanese Kitchen and explore franchise opportunities, visit www.mezzafranchise.com or contact the dynamic franchise development team at [email protected]

Mezza has become recognized as one of the largest and fastest growing Lebanese restaurant chains in Canada. Mezza has been awarded a series of awards throughout their 30-year history, including being named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Top Food Franchises; Business of the Year by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce; Hall of Fame for Best Shawarma by The Coast; and company President & CEO Tony Nahas, being awarded Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEO; and Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

