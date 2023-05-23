MEZZA LEBANESE KITCHEN EXPANDS, MARKING A MILESTONE FOR FRANCHISEES

DARTMOUTH, NS, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Mezza Lebanese Kitchen, an award-winning and rapidly expanding franchise specializing in authentic Lebanese cuisine, is thrilled to announce the opening of its latest location in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and fifth location for franchisees Nick Conway, David Little, and Corey Walker. This exciting expansion not only represents a significant achievement for franchisees Conway, Little, and Walker, but also reinforces Mezza's commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences to its loyal customers.

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen (CNW Group/Mezza Lebanese Kitchen)

Situated at 569 Portland St, the newest Mezza Lebanese Kitchen occupies a spacious 1600 square feet, tastefully designed with a warm and welcoming dine-in seating for 20 guests. This location perfectly complements Dartmouth's vibrant culinary scene, offering locals a delectable taste of traditional Lebanese flavors in the heart of Dartmouth and centrally located in Penhorn Plaza.

This location marks Mezza Lebanese Kitchen's remarkable 19th overall location, a testament to the unwavering dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of the franchisees. With each new opening, Mezza continues to captivate communities across Canada, fostering a growing brand that resonates with customers seeking exceptional dining, take-out, and delivery options.

Moreover, the expansion has resulted in the creation of over 20 new employment opportunities in the Dartmouth area. Mezza Lebanese Kitchen takes pride in its ability to contribute to local economies and provide a nurturing work environment that values its dedicated staff members.

When asked about the excitement surrounding the new location, Peter Nahas, VP of Business Development and Franchising, expressed the strength of the franchise owners and the testament to the growing brand. Nahas stated, "We are thrilled to see our franchisees open their fifth Mezza Lebanese Kitchen and expand Mezza's presence in Dartmouth. Our Mezza family is looking forward to serving the community with delicious Lebanese cuisine and warm hospitality."

As Mezza Lebanese Kitchen's reputation continues to soar, now is the perfect time for eager investors and ambitious franchisees to seize the opportunity of a lifetime. Join the culinary revolution that is sweeping the nation and become part of Mezza's extraordinary success story.

To learn more about the tantalizing world of Mezza Lebanese Kitchen and explore franchise opportunities, visit www.mezzafranchise.com or contact the dynamic franchise development team at [email protected]

About Us:

Mezza has become recognized as one of the largest and fastest growing Lebanese restaurant chains in Canada. Mezza has been awarded a series of awards throughout their 30-year history, including being named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Top Food Franchises in 2021; Business of the Year in 2019 by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce; Hall of Fame for Best Shawarma by The Coast; and company President & CEO Tony Nahas, being awarded Atlantic Business Magazine's Top 50 CEO in 2022; and EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016.

For further information: Peter Nahas, Phone: 902-830-7010, E-mail: [email protected].com