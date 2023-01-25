MEZZA GRAND OPENING WEEKEND AT NEW FALL RIVER LOCATION

January 27th to 29th grand opening weekend for the newest HRM location.

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Mezza Lebanese Kitchen has opened their 17th location in the Maritimes. The new Fall River location at 3286 Highway 2 opened to the public January 21st, with the official grand opening weekend happening January 27th to 29th. The restaurant will be open for dine-in, or take away from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday.

Turk from Virgin Radio will be live on location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 28th with prizes from Virgin and Mezza to be awarded to customers.

The location is looking to attract customers with specials throughout the grand opening weekend including:

Buy one, get one 50% off bowls and wraps on Friday, January 27th

Buy one, get one 50% off regular sized poutines on Saturday, January 28th

2 can dine for $21.99 (including 2 regular wraps, 2 fries, and 2 soft drinks) on Sunday, January 29th

"We're excited to continue to expand our Mezza locations across the HRM and beyond", says Mezza VP, Peter Nahas. "Our hope is to make Lebanese cuisine accessible to customers across Nova Scotia and we look forward to more openings in the future!"

Customers are invited to stop by anytime from 11 a.m. to close throughout the weekend to take photos, order the grand opening weekend specials, or try something new off the menu.

This is the 4th location for franchisees Nick Conway, Corey Walker and Dave Little, with their 5th scheduled to start construction in February at Penhorn Plaza in Dartmouth, NS.

About Us:

Mezza has become recognized as one of the largest and fastest growing Lebanese restaurant chains in Canada. Mezza has been awarded a series of awards throughout their 30-year history, including being named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Top Food Franchises in 2021; Business of the Year in 2019 by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce; Hall of Fame for Best Shawarma by The Coast; and company President & CEO Tony Nahas, being awarded Atlantic Businesses Top 50 CEO; and EY's Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2016.

SOURCE Mezza Lebanese Kitchen

For further information: Emma Cassidy, Phone: 705-351-0443, E-mail: [email protected], mezzafranchise.com, 20-201 Brownlow Ave, Dartmouth, NS B3B 1T5