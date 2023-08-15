Metspace Expands Revolutionary Coworking Services to Ontario with an Initial Focus on the GTA and Ottawa

Innovative solution aims to address highest vacancy rates in over 25 years by converting unused commercial real estate into collaborative workspaces

MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Metspace, a revolutionary coworking environment creator that transforms unused commercial real estate into thriving revenue generators, is pleased to announce that it is now offering its services to Ontario, focusing initially on the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Ottawa. Through a comprehensive end-to-end approach, Metspace collaborates closely with property owners to design coworking spaces tailored to the needs of modern businesses and entrepreneurs.

"With a proven track record in Montreal, we are poised to revolutionize Ontario's commercial property landscape by offering coworking solutions that maximizing occupancy rates and revenues for property owners," said Caterina Mazzone, President, Metspace. "We believe that the future of commercial real estate lies in flexibility, community, and collaboration. By expanding into the GTA and into Ottawa, we are fueling our mission which is to redefine the workspace experience and empower our tenant members to thrive in a new era."

Metspace is a trailblazer in the collaborative workspace community, curating vibrant and dynamic business hubs within commercial properties. By establishing competitive pricing for tenants and managing all aspects of the process, from the conceptual design phase to day-to-day operations, Metspace empowers property owners to unlock the full potential of their real estate assets.

"Since the pandemic we're seeing valuable commercial properties remaining underutilized, leaving property owners searching for viable solutions to maximize the potential of their spaces," explained Paolo Catania, Founder, Metspace. "We are thrilled to bring our innovative services to Ontario, providing owners with a turnkey solution that transforms their properties into profitable revenue streams."

2023 saw the highest reported office vacancy rate in Toronto in more than 25 years (15.8% in Q2 of this year), and as more leases come to an end, experts warn this number could jump as high as 46% in the coming years according to a Toronto Star July 2023 report. Metspace's expansion into Ontario will work to address these growing vacancy rates, offering real estate professionals, commercial property owners, and developers new and lucrative opportunities to optimize their assets.

About Metspace

For nearly a decade, Metspace has been at the forefront of the collaborative workspace movement, designing unique spaces tailored to the needs of modern businesses and entrepreneurs. Bridging the gap between coworking and property management, Metspace offers exceptional, end-to-end solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its clients and help property owners maximize the potential of their real estate assets. By creating collaborative environments that empower businesses, Metspace is helping to revolutionize the collaborative workspace industry and become a driving force for economic growth. Learn more at https://metspace.com

SOURCE Metspace

For further information: Media Contact: Zenergy Communications, [email protected]