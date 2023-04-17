Metropia sells over 400 units at Union City in 3 days reaching 95% sold in less than 1 week

The outstanding success of Union City demonstrates the continued strength of the GTA's real estate market and extends Metropia's track record of success

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Metropia's highly anticipated master-planned community, Union City, has achieved record success, selling over 400 units in the project's first tower in the first three days of sales. Phase one of the 12-acre master-planned community introduced Tower 1, a 40-storey residential condominium with an extensive amenity program, easy access to transit and significant nearby community amenities, and a 5,000 sq. ft. never-before-seen exclusive social hub for residents, Union House.

"Metropia is so thrilled with the reception of our Union City master-planned community," says Howard Sokolowski, Founder and CEO of Metropia. "This is a clear indication that the market is continuing to evolve and that high-quality projects will continue to be successful. Markham is an extraordinary city, and we're proud that our bold vision for connected living in the evolving Unionville and Downtown Markham neighbourhoods has resonated with purchasers. We're proud to be part of Markham's continued evolution and to support the growing population alongside the flourishing tech and education sectors."

Union City is Metropia's second community in Markham, having seen sell-out success with the launch of Union Village in early 2020 alongside partner Minto Communities GTA.

"What fantastic news for a community like Union City to achieve such remarkable sales results in just three days," says Barbara Lawlor, CEO, Baker Real Estate. "This is proof positive that Toronto and the GTA's real estate market continues to be strong and stable. Developers like Metropia are working to create housing stock that meets the huge demand in Canada as our population continues to grow substantially through immigration. It stands that quality homes in strong neighbourhoods are at the forefront of prospective buyers' priorities."

Located along Enterprise Boulevard in Markham's Unionville neighbourhood, the community is within walking distance of the new Markham York University Campus, slated to open in 2024. The world-class Pan Am Centre, the YMCA, and Bill Crothers Secondary School are also just minutes away. Union City is at the centre of a transit hub, with the Unionville GO station and the Viva Enterprise BRT, as well as Highways 7, 404, and 407, just minutes away.

Union City has a sophisticated yet glamorous feel. Drawing inspiration from top hospitality spaces, Tower 1's architecture and interiors feature thoughtful design and luxurious finishes, offering true continuity throughout — from the indoor residences to the outdoor amenities. The standout feature of Union City is Union House, the 5,000 sq. ft. standalone building that will serve as an extension of the living room, open for residents to gather, work, or rest at any moment. In addition, Union City boasts a 45,000 sq. ft outdoor terrace and "Union on the 6", an amenity floor with 25,000 sq. ft. of indoor programming with thoughtful spaces designed to support recreation, leisure, and exercise for all cultures and ethnicities.

Due to overwhelming demand, Tower 2 of Union City will be released later this month.

About Metropia

Metropia is a Toronto-based real estate developer of master-planned communities and condominiums across Canada. Building on Founder, Chairman & CEO Howard Sokolowski's four decades of industry experience, Metropia's expertise covers every facet of the development industry including award-winning customer support. The pursuit of superior quality, innovation and excellence is reflected in their design, living spaces, amenities, and coveted communities. Committed to growth and their visionary future, Metropia is inspired to change skylines and build communities, while redefining the meaning of home.

Please contact publicists to set up interviews and for additional information and renderings.

SOURCE Metropia

For further information: kg&a, Kali Madej, [email protected], m. 647-223-4108; Zoey Purvis, [email protected], m. 647-833-9639