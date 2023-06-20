Metropia's Union City sells over 1,200 units in less than three months, making it one of the most successful real estate projects in Canadian history

Union City is the biggest success story in 2023's preconstruction condominium market pointing to Metropia's commitment to providing quality product

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The resounding success and unparalleled demand for Union City, the latest master-planned community by Metropia continues, with Tower 3 selling over 325 units in the first five days of sales. Located in Markham's rapidly growing Unionville neighbourhood, Union City will bring much-needed housing supply to the area while offering an elevated, urban lifestyle previously unseen in the city. Since launching in March 2023, Tower 1, Tower 2, and Tower 3 have sold a total of more than 1,200 units. With the first phase of the master-planned community nearly sold out, Metropia is now ready to start planning construction on the project.

Metropia's Union City Tower 3 (CNW Group/Metropia)

"When Metropia started our journey of planning and designing the Union City master-planned community, we knew we had a special project on our hands," says Howard Sokolowski, Chairman and Founder, Metropia. "The sales results and reception have been beyond what we could have imagined. Our promise of unlimited living in Markham-Unionville has translated to unlimited demand for this milestone project and we could not be more humbled by this success. We're very eager to get shovels in the ground and deliver on our vision as soon as possible."

Tower 3 continues the Union City community pillars established through thoughtful architecture and design by global architecture firm Arcadis (formerly IBI Group). Life at Union City promises a connected living experience with a significant amenity offering geared to all ages and ethnicities and is attached to the 5,000 sq. ft Union House social club, an exclusive offering for residents that acts as an extended living room. The community is conveniently located on Enterprise Blvd within walking distance of Markham's new York University campus, the Unionville GO station, plus more transit options and major highways nearby. Additional neighbourhood amenities include the YMCA, Bill Crothers Secondary School, the Markham Pan Am Centre, and more.

"Throughout all phases, we have focused on liveable suites, a more attainable price point, and of course the resident experience when living in a master-planned community," says Lee Koutsaris, Director of Design, Sales, and Marketing, Metropia. "Tower 3's design allowed for larger balcony sizes, and our unit mix and floorplans were influenced by the response to the previous releases. We're so pleased that our careful planning and thoughtful design has resonated this strongly."

Presently, construction is tentatively scheduled to start in March 2024.

For more information on Union City including future phases of release, visit: www.unioncity.ca

About Metropia

Metropia is a Toronto-based real estate developer of master-planned communities and condominiums across Canada. Building on Founder, Chairman & CEO Howard Sokolowski's four decades of industry experience, Metropia's expertise covers every facet of the development industry including award-winning customer support. The pursuit of superior quality, innovation and excellence is reflected in their design, living spaces, amenities, and coveted communities. Committed to growth and their visionary future, Metropia is inspired to change skylines and build communities, while redefining the meaning of home.

SOURCE Metropia

For further information: Please contact publicists to set up interviews and for additional information and renderings. kg&a: Kali Madej, [email protected], m. 647-223-4108; Zoey Purvis, [email protected], m. 647-833-9639