Metropia announces the appointment of new President following the groundbreaking for its record-breaking Union City community in Markham

Metropia enters a new era with the designation of Samuel Frum as President following the milestone groundbreaking of Union City in Markham; Founder Howard Sokolowski remains as CEO, leveraging his extensive expertise to contribute to the company's continued success

MARKHAM, ON, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, leading GTA real estate developer Metropia celebrated two significant milestones – the groundbreaking of its record-breaking Union City community and the appointment of its newest President, Samuel Frum. The groundbreaking event was joined by Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, local councillors, and city staff to celebrate the start of construction for one of the most successful real estate projects in Canadian history, Union City. Selling over 1,200 units in just three months during the summer of 2023, the master-planned community will offer an unparalleled urban lifestyle for future Markham residents in the growing Unionville neighbourhood. This groundbreaking is the first of many development milestones led under Frum's guidance.

"Breaking ground on Union City represents the culmination of years of meticulous planning and dedication to creating a dynamic urban community in Markham. We believe in this great city and see today as the continuation of our commitment in shaping this community into a flourishing and vibrant place to live," says Howard Sokolowski, CEO, Metropia. "The reception for this project has only solidified our vision for what is to come in future phases, and we cannot be more thankful for everyone who has helped us get to this milestone."

Over the last 15 years, Metropia, led by Sokolowski, has built a strong reputation in providing high-quality residences, fostering vibrant communities, and demonstrating a profound understanding of the real estate market, construction processes, and customer satisfaction. Under his leadership, Metropia has launched some of the GTA's most successful projects, including Union City, Union Village, The New Lawrence Heights, Emerald Park and 11YV. Notably, in Altus Group's 2023 High Rise Report, Metropia emerged as the top selling high-rise developer in the GTA, showcasing its determination and expertise in meeting the GTA's housing demands.

On the heels of these successes, Sokolowski is eager to continue his role as CEO and Chair of the Risk Committee, working closely with Frum and continuing to guide Metropia's overarching strategy and shape its day-to-day management and strategic initiatives.

"It is with great pleasure that I get to pass the torch to the next generation of industry leaders and continue to guide Metropia into the future," says Sokolowski. "Over the last few years, Sam has launched into various aspects of the business and has contributed in ways beyond my imagination. Our recent successes, including Union City, is a true testament to his innovative approach to urban development and his ability to understand and interpret market trends. Alongside our leadership team, Sam and I are thrilled to continue to uphold the legacy we've created together, delivering quality homes across the GTA."

Frum's ascent within Metropia, from Financial Analyst to Vice President of Investments, underscores the Harvard-graduate's remarkable journey and unwavering dedication to development excellence. Over the last six years, Frum has overseen and contributed to the firm's expansion, successfully launching eight projects, and doubling the size of the internal team. His appointment as President signifies a new era of innovation and strategic foresight, ensuring Metropia remains at the forefront of the GTA's real estate market.

"I am extremely humbled and eager to step into this role and continue to foster and enrich Metropia's legacy in the industry. Under Howard's leadership, we have earned numerous accolades for our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, market expertise, and innovative urban development, and I intend to do the same with our upcoming pipeline," says Samuel Frum, President, Metropia. "Howard's invaluable expertise will complement our leadership team's vision and foster a seamless transition, positioning Metropia for sustained growth. Starting with Union City's groundbreaking today, we're excited for what's to come. For now, we celebrate. We have been eager to get shovels in the ground, so this is a big day for the Metropia team and I am excited to share this milestone with our consultants and city partners".

Under Frum's stewardship, Metropia will continue to shape the GTA's real estate market, introducing new projects in coveted neighbourhoods and attracting top-tier talent to drive success, including the most recent appointment of industry leader Ruo Wu as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Metropia.

With a strong background in marketing and real estate sales, Ruo has proven instrumental in shaping some of the GTA's most successful real estate launches. Over the last decade, Ruo has held positions with Empire Communities, Aoyuan International, and most recently, Marlin Spring Developments as the Director of Sales, where he led the launch of seven residential projects in two years.

"Joining Metropia presents an incredible opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of one of the GTA's premier developers. Working alongside industry pioneers as well as the new generation of industry leaders invigorates my passion to create strong, welcoming communities in the GTA," said Ruo Wu, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Metropia. "I am thrilled to work alongside Sam and Howard and the rest of the team to bring future phases of Union City and other projects in our pipeline to life, creating lasting value for our future residents and investors."

Wu is currently leading the sales and marketing efforts for Union City Phase 1 final release of suites. The final release will launch on April 11th and feature a product mix of townhomes, penthouses, and one to three-bedroom units.

Union City is conveniently located on Enterprise Blvd, within walking distance of Markham's York University campus and the Unionville GO station. There are also other transit options and major highways nearby. Additional neighbourhood amenities include the YMCA, Bill Crothers Secondary School, the Markham Pan Am Centre, and more.

In addition to Union City, Metropia has an extensive pipeline with future projects located in and around Toronto's most sought after neighbourhoods. Projects to come will be situated along Yonge Street, Dundas Street, Eglinton and Laird, and Yonge and Eglinton.

About Metropia

Metropia is a Toronto-based real estate developer of master-planned communities and condominiums across Canada. Building on Founder, Chairman & CEO Howard Sokolowski's four decades of industry experience, Metropia's expertise covers every facet of the development industry including award-winning customer support. The pursuit of superior quality, innovation and excellence is reflected in their design, living spaces, amenities, and coveted communities. Committed to growth and their visionary future, Metropia is inspired to change skylines and build communities, while redefining the meaning of home.

SOURCE Metropia

For further information: Please contact publicist to set up interviews and for additional information: kg&a, Raquel Ruiz, [email protected], 647-268-0990; Zoey Purvis, [email protected], 647-833-9639