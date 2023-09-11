Metropia announces its newest community, The Hill Residences at Yonge & St. Clair, a contemporary 50-storey building located where Yorkville meets Forest Hill

On the heels of the unprecedented sold-out success of Union City, Metropia is set to introduce their newest community to one of Toronto's most beloved and upscale neighbourhoods

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - With an extensive track record of success in Toronto and the GTA, Metropia is excited to announce the launch of its latest project, The Hill Residences at Yonge & St. Clair. Located where Yorkville meets Forest Hill, The Hill is situated in the heart of Yonge and St. Clair. Once completed, The Hill will join the city's most luxurious properties, bringing a seamless blend of modern luxury and rich heritage to an elevated urban living experience.

At the top of the hill of one of Toronto's most celebrated streets, The Hill will soon line Yonge Street with a striking 50-storey contemporary tower anchored by a turn-of-the-century two-storey heritage building. Future residents will live above it all, with breathtaking views of Toronto's urban fabric, showcasing the city's vibrant blend of nature and cosmopolitan charm, including the lush canopy of the Rosedale Valley Ravine and stunning views of Lake Ontario.

"We believe in delivering high-quality communities in areas where people truly want to live, where they can work and thrive in the heart of our amazing city. And without a doubt, Yonge and St. Clair – located in the middle of Toronto's most sought-after luxury neighbourhoods – embodies everything that we look for when we consider the next Metropia project", says Howard Sokolowski, President, Founder, and CEO of Metropia. "Matched with stunning interiors and a one-of-a-kind façade, The Hill is a testament to our commitment to building unmatched living experiences in this vibrant city."

Crafted by Arcadis, formerly IBI Group, The Hill's architecture and design creates a harmonious relationship between the heritage facade at grade and the new tower above. The stunning new structure features dramatic and contrasting black and white exteriors, creating an illusion of two separate buildings. But the building's signature design feature is the dramatic 15-foot cantilever, which will add a striking new element to Toronto's skyline.

"With almost 100 years of building in the neighbourhood, our team has seen this community flourish and grow while staying anchored in its rich history. With this in mind, we are confident that The Hill will undoubtedly bring new vitality to Yonge and St. Clair," says Mansoor Kazerouni, Global Director of Architecture at Arcadis. "The dramatic cantilevers and the seamless integration of the heritage facade will make The Hill a distinctive and iconic addition to Toronto's skyline, reflecting the character and spirit of the neighbourhood that we have all come to know and love."

Just steps away from the site, residents of The Hill will be able to visit iconic destinations, including Casa Loma, study at world-renowned institutions such as the University of Toronto and Upper Canada College, and shop at unique boutiques in well-established neighbourhoods like Yorkville, Summerhill, and Rosedale. The Hill also offers unparalleled connections to transit, with the Yonge and St. Clair subway station just steps away and only two subway stops from major city transit connections, Yonge and Eglinton and Yonge and Bloor.

The Hill gives new homebuyers a unique opportunity to purchase a home in a well-established neighbourhood in Toronto, starting from only $549,900 for a junior one-bedroom, $679,900 for a one-bedroom and $799,900 for a junior two-bedroom.

Interested in learning more about The Hill? Please visit TheHill.ca.

Please contact publicist to set up interviews and for additional information and renderings.

kg&a

Zoey Purvis

[email protected]

647-833-9639

Raquel Ruiz

[email protected]

647-268-0990

About Metropia

Metropia is a Toronto-based real estate developer of master-planned communities and condominiums across Canada. Building on Founder, Chairman & CEO Howard Sokolowski's four decades of industry experience, Metropia's expertise covers every facet of the development industry including award-winning customer support. The pursuit of superior quality, innovation and excellence is reflected in their design, living spaces, amenities, and coveted communities. Committed to growth and their visionary future, Metropia is inspired to change skylines and build communities, while redefining the meaning of home.

SOURCE Metropia