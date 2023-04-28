Metropia achieves unprecedented sellout success for Towers 1 & 2 of Union City, selling over 850 units in just six days

Building on the sell-out success of Tower 1, Tower 2 has sold over 450 units in its opening weekend

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On the heels of the sellout success of the first tower of the coveted master-planned community Union City, one of Canada's leading real estate development companies, Metropia is proud to announce Tower 2 is now sold out, marking the sellout of the entire first phase in just six days. Located in the desirable Markham-Unionville neighbourhood, Tower 1 and Tower 2 will rise at 40 and 44 storeys, respectively, along Enterprise Blvd., and will bring over 850 residences and vibrant amenities to the growing urban area.

Along with a variety of housing options, Union City will also offer residents an extensive amenity program, including an exclusive 5,000 sq. ft. social hub called Union House, and efficient, easy access to transit.

"Our success at Union City is a standout highlight in Metropia's history. We're incredibly humbled by the level of overwhelming demand for Tower 1 and 2; this is a testament to the strength of our vision and the strong demand for well-located, quality homes in sought-after neighbourhoods," says Howard Sokolowski, Founder and CEO of Metropia. "We're strong believers in this thriving city and are grateful to the City of Markham for aligning on a shared vision. We look forward to building upon our vision for Union City and delivering an unparalleled living experience that will positively transform this area for generations to come."

Similar to Tower 1, Tower 2 features thoughtful design and elevated interiors, by the renowned firm, IBI Group. Unifying the two towers is Union House, the 5,000 sq. ft. standalone building that will serve as an extension of residents' living spaces, open for residents to gather and connect, work and relax.

Through Metropia's thoughtful site selection, elevated design, and deep understanding of the needs of the Markham-Unionville area, Union City will continue to support Canada's most diverse city and the second-largest tech hub in the country, as it experiences a tremendous boom in population and employment opportunities.

Located along Enterprise Boulevard and situated amongst hundreds of shops, restaurants, and parks, Union City is ideally located and proximate to many significant community services. The new community is also just steps away from the new Markham York University Campus, and less than a half hour from Toronto's downtown core.

"The starting point for Union City was creating a sense of union – places for people to gather, explore and connect. Because of that, we have designed this community around several guiding principles that include: unique architecture, an inclusive amenity program, and design that brings glamour and sophistication to everyday living," says Lee Koutsaris, Vice-President of Sales, Marketing and Design at Metropia. "We're so pleased by the reception to this first phase, and we cannot wait to unveil our next plans at Union City in the near future."

For more information and updates on Union City, please visit their website at unioncity.ca.

About Metropia

Metropia is a Toronto-based real estate developer of master-planned communities and condominiums across Canada. Building on Founder, Chairman & CEO Howard Sokolowski's four decades of industry experience, Metropia's expertise covers every facet of the development industry including award-winning customer support. The pursuit of superior quality, innovation and excellence is reflected in their design, living spaces, amenities, and coveted communities. Committed to growth and their visionary future, Metropia is inspired to change skylines and build communities, while redefining the meaning of home.

