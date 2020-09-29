Metro Transit selects New Flyer with an award of zero-emission buses and charging infrastructure in greater St. Louis; the first deployed into regular permanent service

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - September 29, 2020: (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, has delivered two pilot buses to Metro Transit as part of a contract awarded to New Flyer for 14 Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric, sixty-foot heavy-duty transit buses (28 equivalent units or "EUs"). To support the deployment, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ was awarded an $8.72 million contract from Bi-State Development, the operator of Metro Transit, for the construction of battery-electric bus charging infrastructure.

The procurement, led by Metro Transit and supported by Federal Transit Administration ("FTA") funds, will integrate zero-emission vehicles to supplement the existing MetroBus fleet – becoming the first deployed into regular permanent service in the Metro Transit system.

"This is a landmark investment in American infrastructure and zero-emission technology, and we're pleased to provide sustainable mobility solutions through buses, technology, and infrastructure," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "Metro is leading sustainable mobility and shaping the community's quality of life for the better. Together, we're making the evolution to electric a reality for greater St. Louis."

New Flyer's Infrastructure Solutions team is partnering with Burns & McDonnell, a Kansas City-based national engineering firm, as well as local teams and experts to complete the planning, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of both long-range depot charging and on-route rapid charging infrastructure.

"Battery electric buses represent our commitment to creating a more environmentally and economically efficient transit system. We will begin the shift to a leaner and greener operation, not just with the battery electric buses but with infrastructure and our operating facilities," said Jessica Mefford-Miller, Metro Transit Executive Director. "We want the best for our region and are looking toward building long-term sustainable mobility options. With New Flyer, we know we can count on quality buses and leading zero-emission technology to provide clean, quiet transportation."

Metro Transit provides public transportation in the greater St. Louis region with more than 30 million boardings per year. Metro is committed to moving the St. Louis region into the future with efficient, clean, and affordable transportation solutions that help connect its passengers with the important destinations in their lives.

Bi-State Development operates the Metro Transit public transportation system for the greater St. Louis region, providing MetroBus, MetroLink light rail, Metro Call-A-Ride paratransit services in eastern Missouri and southwestern Illinois. Bi-State Development also owns and operates St. Louis Downtown Airport, the Gateway Arch Riverboats, the trams at the Gateway Arch, and the region's freight district – the St. Louis Regional Freightway.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ is dedicated to providing safe, reliable services for smart, sustainable mobility projects. Its full-suite infrastructure services include support, master planning, project management, engineering, construction, energy optimization, and commissioning to help ensure a successful transition to battery-electric mobility. To date, New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions has installed over 150 smart chargers across North America. For more information, visit newflyer.com/infrastructuresolutions.

New Flyer has been leading innovation in mobility for nearly 90 years, and today supports growing North American cities with sustainable buses, technology, and infrastructure. It also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus technology and providing essential workforce development through electric bus training, now available online. New Flyer is now testing automated vehicle technology, and remains committed to the development of technology standards that deliver safe, clean, sustainable, connected mobility options to transit agencies, operators, passengers and communities across North America.

With 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel.

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions.

