MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Metro Supply Chain Inc. ("Metro Supply Chain"), a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's fastest growing and most reputable organizations, has concluded its transaction of SCI Group Inc. ("SCI"), a leading Canadian third-party logistics (3PL) company. This transformational milestone strengthens Metro Supply Chain's position as a diversified supply chain solutions provider within the global supply chain sector.

"I would like to personally welcome the entire SCI team to the Group," explained Chris Fenton, Metro Supply Chain President and CEO. "This is an exciting time for both companies and I am thrilled to be able to bring to the market our combined 80 years of deep supply chain expertise and shared dedication to helping our customers grow."

Together, Metro Supply Chain and SCI now manage 19 million square feet operating out of more than 175 sites across North America and the United Kingdom. This strategic network of facilities, run on intelligent, data-driven systems, offers clients significant size, scale and geographic reach. The acquisition also bolsters Metro Supply Chain's e-commerce offering and opens up in-demand vertical sector capabilities such as technology and healthcare.

Powered by people, the expanded 9,000-strong workforce includes dedicated engineering, continual improvement, IT and project management teams to support complex and challenging distribution needs. This integrated team of experts help businesses open up opportunities while reducing the cost, complexities and risk of their supply chains.

Culturally, the two organizations are a strong fit, each with long histories of giving back to local communities and a commitment to creating a positive impact on people and the planet.

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's fastest-growing and most reputable organizations. For 50 years, it has excelled at tailoring integrated, data-driven solutions, fueled by advanced systems and technology, that fulfill complex and challenging distribution needs. Managing 19 million square feet operating out of more than 175 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 9,000, it is one of Canada's largest privately owned supply chain solutions companies. In 2023, Metro Supply Chain received the prestigious Best Managed Companies award for its strategic expertise, culture of innovation and commitment to its people and local communities.

For further information: Alison Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications, [email protected], Tel: +1 437 332-4361