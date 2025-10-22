Dan Peacock joins the Executive Leadership Team, succeeding outgoing President and COO, Murray Brabender

MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Metro Supply Chain, a leader in third-party logistics solutions enabling fast-growing and leading businesses to adapt, scale and thrive, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Peacock as President, Contract Logistics, and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, effective immediately. Peacock will report directly to Chris Fenton, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Metro Supply Chain, and will be based at the company's regional office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Dan Peacock, President, Contract Logistics, Metro Supply Chain (CNW Group/Metro Supply Chain inc.)

Ensuring Operational Continuity and Customer Support

After nearly two decades of influential leadership at Metro Supply Chain, Murray Brabender, the outgoing President of Contract Logistics and Chief Operating Officer, is retiring from his role. Brabender will continue providing ongoing support to leadership teams in the UK and US markets and will remain with the organization as an advisor to the CEO until early 2027. Over the coming months, Peacock and Brabender will work closely to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition for Metro Supply Chain's customers and team members. The company remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and operational excellence during this period, with a strong focus on continuity, support and open communication.

Extensive Global Experience

Peacock brings a wealth of experience to Metro Supply Chain. Before joining, he served as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer at DHL Supply Chain in the UK and Ireland, amassing over 23 years of leadership experience in the supply chain, third-party logistics and specialist services sectors. Throughout his distinguished career, Peacock has partnered with global businesses across various industries and geographies, leading major contract logistics customers in the Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Foodservice and Automotive verticals.

Leadership for the Future

"I would like to thank Murray for his dedication and leadership. His contributions have been crucial to the growth and success of the Group," said Chris Fenton, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Supply Chain. "The Executive Leadership team and I are thrilled to welcome Dan as President of Contract Logistics. Dan brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to Metro Supply Chain. I am confident that, along with our talented team, Dan will build on Murray's incredible 20-year legacy and propel our company forward."

Murray Brabender, outgoing President, Contract Logistics and COO, Metro Supply Chain, added, "I welcome Dan to Metro Supply Chain and am committed to supporting a seamless transition for our customers and team. I am excited to see the continued evolution and success of our Contract Logistics business under Dan's leadership."

"It is an honour to join Metro Supply Chain and to lead our Contract Logistics division. I look forward to working closely with our customers and colleagues to deliver on our strategic goals and continue the company's inspiring growth journey," commented Dan Peacock, President, Contract Logistics, Metro Supply Chain.

Looking ahead, Metro Supply Chain remains dedicated to investing in high-calibre talent, cultivating an innovative organizational culture and implementing strategic approaches across all levels. By equipping its workforce and leveraging advanced technologies, this international third-party logistics leader is committed to developing solutions that proactively address the changing requirements of its customers.

About Metro Supply Chain

For over 50 years, Metro Supply Chain has been a trusted supply chain partner, enabling fast-growing and leading businesses to adapt, scale, and thrive. With 9,000 experts across more than 180 sites in North America, the UK and Europe, we provide the physical and digital infrastructure that powers smarter, more responsive logistics networks. Our strategic investments in automation, robotics and business intelligence allow us to deliver tailored solutions that drive measurable results for our customers.

Consistently ranked as a top-performing supplier year after year, we build strong, collaborative partnerships grounded in a culture of continuous improvement. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced technology and a laser focus on customer outcomes, we are redefining what is possible in third-party logistics, delivering agility, visibility and long-term value in every engagement.

