TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Lance Stroll, driver for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team, today announced Metro Supply Chain as his Official Marketing Partner. The new partnership sees Lance become the Canadian company's Official Brand Ambassador, with the iconic Metro Supply Chain logo featuring proudly on the Canadian driver's race helmet.

Metro Supply chain shapes and delivers innovative supply chain solutions for leading brands (CNW Group/Metro Supply Chain inc.)

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner to some of the world's fastest growing and most reputable organizations. For 50 years, it has excelled at tailoring integrated, data-driven solutions, fuelled by advanced systems and technology, that fulfill complex and challenging distribution needs. Managing 19 million square feet operating out of more than 175 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 9,000, it is one of Canada's largest privately owned supply chain solutions companies.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco® F1 Driver, said: "I'm incredibly proud to be working with Metro Supply Chain, one of Canada's most recognizable companies. They have a huge amount of experience in offering innovative solutions to deliver world-class results – which is what F1® is all about – so it's great to work with likeminded people."

"We are delighted to work with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco® F1 Driver," said Chiko Nanji, Founder and Group Chairman of Metro Supply Chain. "Both F1® and Metro Supply Chain share a common focus on speed, accuracy and teamwork, making our partnership a natural fit."

About Metro Supply Chain

About Lance Stroll

A mercurial talent from Canada – after blitzing the junior single-seater ranks, Lance jumped straight from F3 to F1 in 2017 while still a teenager, becoming the second youngest driver to compete in Formula 1 machinery. His steely determination and focus have characterised his F1 career: partnered against race winners and World Champions alike, he has always held his own. With almost 150 races to his name, Lance is one of the most experienced drivers on the Formula 1 grid, now competing for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One®️ Team in his eighth season of iconic World Championship. Renowned for his skilful race craft in the trickiest of conditions, Lance has recorded three podiums as well as snatching a sensational pole position during treacherous wet weather at Istanbul Park.

