TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Metro Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU), is pleased to announce that it has reached a tentative agreement with UNIFOR for the renewal of the collective agreement of its unionized employees at 27 Metro locations across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

The agreement, which is fair and equitable for our employees and customers, is unanimously recommended by the union's bargaining committee. It will be submitted to the employees for a ratification vote that will take place from July 23 to July 28. The union will present the details of the agreement to its members at that time.

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO Media Relations, 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]