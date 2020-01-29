METRO INC. announces the voting results on the election of its directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 28, 2020, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 13 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 13 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

Maryse Bertrand

181,537,476

99.45%

1,007,189

0.55%

Pierre Boivin

181,264,552

99.30%

1,280,113

0.70%

François J.Coutu

179,745,535

98.47%

2,799,130

1.53%

Michel Coutu

180,071,759

98.65%

2,472,906

1.35%

Stephanie Coyles

181,879,137

99.64%

665,528

0.36%

Claude Dussault

175,767,543

96.29%

6,777,122

3.71%

Russell Goodman

178,653,090

97.87%

3,891,575

2.13%

Marc Guay

182,267,123

99.85%

277,542

0.15%

Christian W. E. Haub

178,700,676

97.89%

3,843,989

2.11%

Eric R. La Flèche

180,109,204

98.67%

2,435,461

1.33%

Christine Magee

180,705,726

98.99%

1,838,939

1.01%

Réal Raymond

181,160,189

99.24%

1,384,476

0.76%

Line Rivard

182,259,204

99.84%

285,461

0.16%

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $16 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

