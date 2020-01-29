METRO INC. announces the voting results on the election of its directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 28, 2020, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 13 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 13 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Maryse Bertrand 181,537,476 99.45% 1,007,189 0.55% Pierre Boivin 181,264,552 99.30% 1,280,113 0.70% François J.Coutu 179,745,535 98.47% 2,799,130 1.53% Michel Coutu 180,071,759 98.65% 2,472,906 1.35% Stephanie Coyles 181,879,137 99.64% 665,528 0.36% Claude Dussault 175,767,543 96.29% 6,777,122 3.71% Russell Goodman 178,653,090 97.87% 3,891,575 2.13% Marc Guay 182,267,123 99.85% 277,542 0.15% Christian W. E. Haub 178,700,676 97.89% 3,843,989 2.11% Eric R. La Flèche 180,109,204 98.67% 2,435,461 1.33% Christine Magee 180,705,726 98.99% 1,838,939 1.01% Réal Raymond 181,160,189 99.24% 1,384,476 0.76% Line Rivard 182,259,204 99.84% 285,461 0.16%

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO INC.

With annual sales of more than $16 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

