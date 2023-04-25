MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. will hold its 2023 Investor Day in Toronto on May 10, 2023.

Attendance is by invitation only.

Media and the public may access a live webcast in a listen-mode only beginning at 12:30 p.m. (EDT) on May 10, 2023, by clicking here. The preregistration and webcast links are also available in the Investors section of METRO's corporate website. The webcast of this Investor Day should last approximately 3 hours. The webcast will also be available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $19 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 95,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 975 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 645 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

