"Our ambition is to optimize our packaging and printed materials by reducing their use, relying on optimal design, choosing environmentally responsible materials and facilitating their recovery and recycling; these are the principles on which is based our Packaging and Printed Materials Management Policy , which METRO published in 2019", commented Marie-Claude Bacon, Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications. "With a network of some 950 food stores and 650 drugstores, the elimination of single-use plastic shopping bags will prevent the circulation of more than 330 million of these bags annually."

Since the early 2010s, METRO has completed numerous packaging and printed optimization initiatives and will continue to work towards achieving its Policy targets.

For more information on METRO's corporate responsibility (CR) approach and achievements, visit metro.ca/responsibility or consult its 2022-2026 Corporate Responsibility Plan.

About METRO inc.

With annual sales of $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to more than 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

____________________________ 1 Subject to sufficient supply of reusable bags.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]