METRO announces the voting results on the election of its directors

News provided by

METRO INC.

Jan 27, 2021, 08:50 ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 26, 2021, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

Maryse Bertrand

197,415,468

99.41%

1,178,075

0.59%

Pierre Boivin

197,400,972

99.40%

1,192,571

0.60%

François J. Coutu

196,221,204

98.81%

2,372,339

1.19%

Michel Coutu

196,235,881

98.81%

2,357,662

1.19%

Stephanie Coyles

198,296,532

99.85%

297,011

0.15%

Claude Dussault

192,472,484

96.92%

6,121,059

3.08%

Russell Goodman

194,717,722

98.05%

3,875,821

1.95%

Marc Guay

198,522,702

99.96%

70,841

0.04%

Christian W. E. Haub

195,043,873

98.21%

3,549,670

1.79%

Eric R. La Flèche

196,473,747

98.93%

2,119,796

1.07%

Christine Magee

197,409,080

99.40%

1,184,463

0.60%

Line Rivard

198,506,835

99.96%

86,708

0.04%

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of almost $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]

Related Links

www.corpo.metro.ca

Organization Profile

METRO INC.

About METRO INC. With annual sales of almost $18 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners...