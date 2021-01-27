METRO announces the voting results on the election of its directors
Jan 27, 2021, 08:50 ET
MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 26, 2021, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.
The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:
|
NAME OF NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
%
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
%
|
Maryse Bertrand
|
197,415,468
|
99.41%
|
1,178,075
|
0.59%
|
Pierre Boivin
|
197,400,972
|
99.40%
|
1,192,571
|
0.60%
|
François J. Coutu
|
196,221,204
|
98.81%
|
2,372,339
|
1.19%
|
Michel Coutu
|
196,235,881
|
98.81%
|
2,357,662
|
1.19%
|
Stephanie Coyles
|
198,296,532
|
99.85%
|
297,011
|
0.15%
|
Claude Dussault
|
192,472,484
|
96.92%
|
6,121,059
|
3.08%
|
Russell Goodman
|
194,717,722
|
98.05%
|
3,875,821
|
1.95%
|
Marc Guay
|
198,522,702
|
99.96%
|
70,841
|
0.04%
|
Christian W. E. Haub
|
195,043,873
|
98.21%
|
3,549,670
|
1.79%
|
Eric R. La Flèche
|
196,473,747
|
98.93%
|
2,119,796
|
1.07%
|
Christine Magee
|
197,409,080
|
99.40%
|
1,184,463
|
0.60%
|
Line Rivard
|
198,506,835
|
99.96%
|
86,708
|
0.04%
The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.
About METRO Inc.
With annual sales of almost $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.
