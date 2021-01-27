METRO announces the voting results on the election of its directors

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 26, 2021, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Maryse Bertrand 197,415,468 99.41% 1,178,075 0.59% Pierre Boivin 197,400,972 99.40% 1,192,571 0.60% François J. Coutu 196,221,204 98.81% 2,372,339 1.19% Michel Coutu 196,235,881 98.81% 2,357,662 1.19% Stephanie Coyles 198,296,532 99.85% 297,011 0.15% Claude Dussault 192,472,484 96.92% 6,121,059 3.08% Russell Goodman 194,717,722 98.05% 3,875,821 1.95% Marc Guay 198,522,702 99.96% 70,841 0.04% Christian W. E. Haub 195,043,873 98.21% 3,549,670 1.79% Eric R. La Flèche 196,473,747 98.93% 2,119,796 1.07% Christine Magee 197,409,080 99.40% 1,184,463 0.60% Line Rivard 198,506,835 99.96% 86,708 0.04%

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of almost $18 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer, the company operates or services a network of some 950 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, as well as some 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners, providing employment to almost 90,000 people. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO, Media Relations, 514 643-1009 or 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]

Related Links

www.corpo.metro.ca

