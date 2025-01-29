METRO ANNOUNCES THE VOTING RESULTS ON THE ELECTION OF ITS DIRECTORS Français

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 28, 2025, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of METRO INC. until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF THE NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES
WITHHELD

%





Lori-Ann Beausoleil

170,400, 047

99.17 %

1,430,906

0.83 %

Maryse Bertrand

165,048,710

96.05 %

6,782,243

3.95 %

Pierre Boivin

168,121,551

97.84 %

3,709,402

2.16 %

François J. Coutu

170,934,800

99.48 %

896,153

0.52 %

Michel Coutu

170,936,135

99.48 %

894,818

0.52 %

Stephanie Coyles

169,244,044

98.49 %

2,586,909

1.51 %

Geneviève Fortier

171,733,777

99.94 %

97,176

0.06 %

Marc Guay

170,977,179

99.50 %

853,774

0.50 %

Eric R. La Flèche

170,677,217

99.33 %

1,153,736

0.67 %

Christine Magee

169,214,716

98.48 %

2,616,237

1.52 %

Brian McManus

169,922,766

99.89 %

1,908,187

1.11 %

Pietro Satriano

171,742,428

99.95 %

88,525

0.05 %

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.
With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

