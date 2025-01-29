MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of METRO INC. held on January 28, 2025, METRO INC. is announcing the voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the election of its directors.

The 12 nominees proposed by management were elected as directors. According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following 12 individuals was elected as directors of METRO INC. until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

NAME OF THE NOMINEE VOTES FOR % VOTES

WITHHELD %









Lori-Ann Beausoleil 170,400, 047 99.17 % 1,430,906 0.83 % Maryse Bertrand 165,048,710 96.05 % 6,782,243 3.95 % Pierre Boivin 168,121,551 97.84 % 3,709,402 2.16 % François J. Coutu 170,934,800 99.48 % 896,153 0.52 % Michel Coutu 170,936,135 99.48 % 894,818 0.52 % Stephanie Coyles 169,244,044 98.49 % 2,586,909 1.51 % Geneviève Fortier 171,733,777 99.94 % 97,176 0.06 % Marc Guay 170,977,179 99.50 % 853,774 0.50 % Eric R. La Flèche 170,677,217 99.33 % 1,153,736 0.67 % Christine Magee 169,214,716 98.48 % 2,616,237 1.52 % Brian McManus 169,922,766 99.89 % 1,908,187 1.11 % Pietro Satriano 171,742,428 99.95 % 88,525 0.05 %

The Corporation congratulates the directors for their election.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of 995 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and some 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

