Métis Sub-working Group on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA People

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Each year on February 14, people gather to march in remembrance and to honor the lives of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks. Many who have marched are family members, friends or loved ones of those who have gone missing or who have been murdered. The marches collectively remind us that we all have a part to play a part in ending violence against women and to end the devastation of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks. This year, in consideration of social distance and keeping everyone safe, LFMO is recommending people observe social distancing protocols and mark this day of remembrance individually or with members of your household.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak continues to work on a Métis-specific strategic plan to address the 62 Calls for Miskotahâ (change) and the 231 Calls to Justice to address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks (MMIWG) as part a National Action Plan (NAP).

In its on-going efforts to address gendered and race-based violence against Métis women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks, LFMO is pleased to have Elders and representatives from across the Métis motherland to sit as part of the sub-working group to develop a Metis-specific component of the NAP to prevent these tragedies and to provide technical input into the NAP development.

At the centre of the work on the NAP, families and survivors are leading the process. From the beginning, their experiences and perspectives have shaped our approach. Métis Elders continue to ensure our work is grounded in Métis values and knowledge and to keep our discussions safe, healing and trauma informed.

Melanie Omeniho, President of LFMO stated "The NAP must truly be a National plan, with commitments from Federal, Provincial, Territorial and local governments as well as Indigenous governments to ensure a multi-sectoral approach to ending missing and murdered indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQQIA+ folks. The Métis sub-working will develop a distinctions-based approach to ensure that all Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ folks can live violence-free and without fear of gendered violence."

