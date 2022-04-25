MÉTIS NATIONAL COUNCIL PRESIDENT ATTENDS THE UNITED NATIONS

President Caron is attending the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII)

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives of the Métis National Council (MNC) have travelled to New York City to take part in the UNPFII, including the MNC's president, Cassidy Caron and its Governing Members.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent the Métis National Council at this meeting of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. Since 1983, the MNC has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation, and I am looking forward to bringing Métis perspectives to an international forum. It is an invaluable opportunity to speak about the Métis peoples across our Homeland."

The theme of this year's UNPFII is "Indigenous peoples, business, autonomy and the human rights principles of due diligence including free, prior and informed consent". President Caron will be attending meetings about the preservation of Indigenous languages, economic development, pandemic recovery, and the rights of Indigenous peoples around the world. This coincides with the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, alongside the development of the National Action Plan with the Governing Members of the Métis National Council. This National Action Plan will be launching in the coming months.

While attending these meetings, President Caron will be meeting with federal officials as well as foreign dignitaries to advance the priorities of the Métis Nation. These meetings will largely focus on the same issues that are being discussed at this forum, and will allow President Caron to revisit, develop potential partnerships, and strengthen relationships with Indigenous peoples and organizations around the world.

"I am looking forward to meeting with both Canadian and international officials to share the work that the Métis National Council is doing to support our governments, communities, and citizens. This is a unique opportunity to demonstrate the work being done through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord and to continue to advocate for Métis citizens across the nation."

Since 1983, the Métis National Council has been the national and international voice of the Métis Nation within Canada. Through the Canada-Métis Nation Accord, the MNC advocates on behalf of its Governing Members—the democratically elected Métis Governments of Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia—to advance Métis rights and interests within their respective jurisdictions, including the implementation of the Métis Nation's inherent right to self-determination and self-government. The MNC is committed to accountability and transparency within its operations, and to its relationships with MNC Governing Members. Cassidy Caron is the President of the Métis National Council.

SOURCE Métis National Council

For further information: Steve Sutherland, [email protected]