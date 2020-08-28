Métis Nation Second World War Hero's spouse to receive Recognition Payment in Winnipegosis, Manitoba

The $20,000 Recognition Payment is part of the Métis Veterans Legacy Program that was established in partnership with the Trudeau government to commemorate forgotten Métis soldiers. Mrs. Fleming will be the second spouse to receive the Recognition Payment since Métis Nation Veterans Minister Chartrand announced on June 29, 2020 that the policy is now inclusive of all surviving spouses and common-law partners of Métis Nation WWII Veterans regardless of when their loved one passed.

"It is important to ensure that our WWII Métis Veterans that did not live to see Métis Veterans take their rightful place in Canadian history are still honoured and respected for their sacrifices in protecting freedom and liberty." States Minister David Chartrand.

NWMC Vice President Frances Chartrand states: "I am so very proud to represent the Métis Nation in acknowledging the service of the Late Raymond James Fleming by presenting a gift to his widow, Lena Fleming at Winnipegosis. In June of 2019, I was invited and travelled to France and attended the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of the landing at Normandy. Today's ceremony at his graveside brought back the emotions I felt on that day in remembering the sacrifices of our Métis Veterans."

Métis Veteran Raymond James Fleming was born on March 24, 1922 and passed September 28, 1998. Veteran Fleming was a Lance-Corporal and served in Canada and England. Veteran Fleming spent 40 years with the Public Service of Canada, and 15 years with Manitoba Hydro. Veteran Fleming was also a Commercial Fisherman and served on the Advisory Board of the Freshwater Fish Marketing Corporation.

He married Lena on October 11, 1950 and raised four boys together. Lena worked at the Winnipegosis Post Office and as a bookkeeper for Winnipegosis Co-op Fisheries. They have 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

"Our Heroes Today, Tomorrow and Forever"

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

SOURCE Métis National Council

