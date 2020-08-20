Métis Nation Second World War Hero Honoured in BC

WHITE ROCK, BC, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 20, 2020, WWII Métis Veteran Aileen Florence Tate will receive thanks from the Métis Nation and inheritance of $20,000. The Recognition Payment is part of the Métis Veterans Legacy Program that was established in partnership with the Trudeau government to commemorate forgotten Métis soldiers. Veteran Tate is the 27th WWII Veteran to receive a Recognition Payment as part of the Legacy Program.

Veteran Aileen Florence Tate was born on December 8, 1925 in Villeneuve, AB. Her family had a farm at Alberta Beach, Lac Ste. Anne where she grew up. She served as a Private in the Canadian Women's Army Corps during the war in Canada and Britain. She was awarded the War Medal 1939-1945 and the Canadian Volunteer Service Medal.

On behalf of Métis Nation Veterans Minister David Chartand, MNBC President Clara Morin Dal Col will visit White Rock to present the Recognition Payment, a hand-crafted traditional Métis beaded broach and the Nation's ceremonial Métis Sash, to veteran Tate.

"As President of Métis Nation British Columbia, it is my honour to present the Recognition Payment on behalf of Métis Nation Veterans Minister David Chartrand. This day of recognition is long overdue. Today is a special day to honour a Métis WWII Veteran who served this great country. Her service will never be forgotten."

On September 10, 2019, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veteran Affairs Canada issued an apology to the WWII Métis Veterans on behalf of Canada.

"As Minister responsible for Veterans for the Métis National Council, I have stood side by side with our WWII Métis Veterans for the past two decades to seek justice," states Minister Chartrand. "I thank Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister MacAulay for keeping Canada's promise to honour the sacrifices and contributions of our WWII Métis Veterans. While our veterans have waited three quarters of a century to take their rightful place as heroes of Canada, their wishes and our promise of the legacy we have created together will last into perpetuity. Our heroes today, tomorrow and forever."

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

