Métis Nation-Saskatchewan signs historic self-governance agreement with the Government of Canada

OTTAWA, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) and the Government of Canada have signed the historic Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement.

The Agreement, over 130 years in the making, is a momentous step towards reconciliation. The Agreement recognizes the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan's right to self-governance and self-determination by instilling the Métis Nation's right to undertake core governance matters. This includes citizenship, leadership selection, government structures and financial accountability.

"This historic agreement is a major step toward guaranteeing our rights to our land, our resources, our education, and our culture. It is real progress for our people", said Métis Nation-Saskatchewan President Greg McCallum.

The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has shown national leadership by working collaboratively to establish a Constitution and a democratically elected assembly to govern the Métis People in Saskatchewan. These existing governance structures and Constitution will make the implementation process for Métis Nation-Saskatchewan much easier in the months ahead.

"We want to express our gratitude to Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister Bennett for their commitment to reconciliation with the Métis People", added President McCallum.

Through its entire mandate, the federal government has been committed to reconciliation. This agreement has been a lifetime in the making for the Métis People in Saskatchewan and today marks a significant day in Métis history.

SOURCE Métis Nation - Saskatchewan

For further information: Media Contact: John Fenton, 416-436-4150, jfenton@navltd.com