Métis Nation-Saskatchewan Representatives and Delegation to Join in Events with the Vatican in Edmonton, Maskwacis, and Lac Ste. Anne

SASKATOON, SK, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan welcomes Pope Francis to Canada and hopes this trip will represent another step forward on the shared path of reconciliation for Métis Survivors of the residential school system.

For the MN–S, the arrival of the Pope on Canadian soil represents another chance for the world to learn the history of residential schools from the Métis perspective, which has largely been ignored or forgotten. And it is yet another opportunity for the Pope to do right by the Survivors.

"During the visit to the Vatican this past March, Métis Survivors and Elders were able to share their personal stories of survival and resiliency with the Pope. We hope these stories will be reflected in the Pope's apology here in Canada," stated Vice President of the MN–S, Michelle LeClair.

For too long, the truth of the residential school experience for Métis children has been largely ignored. Survivors and families from schools, such as the Île-à-la-Crosse and Timber Bay residential schools, were denied the Indian Residential School Settlements and apologies that other Survivors have received.

A delegation of over 300 Elders, Survivors, families, as well as survivors of intergenerational trauma will be among the delegation attending events in Edmonton, Maskwacis, and Lac Ste. Anne.

"We understand that all Survivors are on their own personal journeys toward healing. While some welcome the Pope's visit, this trip brings up complicated feelings for others," explained LeClair. "As the Métis government in Saskatchewan, we respect the views of all our Survivors and citizens and will be there for them as we work towards healing."

The Métis Nation–Saskatchewan provides crisis support to Métis in Saskatchewan, including residential school Survivors and their families, toll-free at 1-877-767-7572.

Further background information on Île-à-la-Crosse Residential School is here.

