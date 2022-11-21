Métis Nation-Saskatchewan Leadership Renews Call for the Provincial Government to Recognize and Respect Métis Rights.

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Citizens and government officials of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan met to discuss and debate priorities for the Nation at this weekend's successful Métis Nation Legislative Assembly (MNLA). As the governing authority for the Nation, the MNLA provides the forum for our Nation to enact legislation, regulation, rules, and resolutions governing the affairs and conduct of the Métis in Saskatchewan.

Over the weekend the MNLA unanimously passed motions that wholly reject the Saskatchewan First Act and a resolution opposing the ongoing disposition of Crown land. The MNLA was clear, our province is currently on a dangerous course that cuts out the voices of Métis and First Nation people. The constant selling of Crown land and the recent first reading of the Saskatchewan First Act are two critical spaces that disrespect and ignore the voices of Métis people.

The Métis Nation—Saskatchewan is of the firm view that the province must evolve its approach Métis rights and meaningfully respect the constitutionally protected rights of Indigenous peoples in the province. The province's approach to these issues, which is exclusive and narrow, does nothing to advance or recognize Métis rights. Current approaches reinforce colonial consultation policies, are unconstitutional, and actively work to minimize and marginalize Métis voices. They ignore the historic role Indigenous peoples played across the province and the contemporary rights held by Métis and First Nations. The MN-S calls on the province to impose an immediate moratorium on the sale of Crown land and to come to the table to negotiate the meaningful recognition of Indigenous rights in this province.

"I am proud of our Legislative Assembly this weekend where we had very important discussions about our rights, our lands, and our culture. The direct attacks from the Saskatchewan government pose a serious risk when they don't include our voices," said MN-S Vice President Michelle LeClair, "We are a vital part of this province, and we must be heard and included. Our provincial counterparts' colonial approach to consultation, resource development and land is unacceptable. Our Métis government will fight to ensure that our citizen's rights are upheld in this province."

The Métis in Saskatchewan possess a distinct identity, culture, set of values, and language. The MN-S and its Citizens maintain an integral connection to their lands, territories, and resources, which integral connection has spanned generations. We are guided by our knowledge keepers, Elders, Youth, and distinctive relationship to the land. We will not allow the provincial government to impede on our inherent rights by foregoing their constitutional obligations and continuing down this dangerous path as set out by the Saskatchewan First Act.

About Métis Nation–Saskatchewan:

Métis Nation—Saskatchewan (MN–S) is built on a foundation of Métis identity, culture, values, and language. Empowered by the Métis citizens of Saskatchewan, MN–S works to advance Métis rights and strengthen organizational capacity. MN–S represents the political, socioeconomic, cultural and educational interests of more than 80,000 Métis in the province through an elected representative system at local, regional and provincial levels.

