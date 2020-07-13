Métis Nation - Saskatchewan invites everyone to 'Virtual Back to Batoche,' online Gathering

We are all doing things a little differently this summer, and Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is no exception. Due to COVID-19, MN–S postponed the 50th-anniversary celebrations until 2021, marking the first postponement since Back to Batoche began. In place of a physical gathering, MN-S turned to their friends at Canadian Geographic to assist them in welcoming everyone to come together online for Back to Batoche in 2020. The digital experience of Canadian Geographic, combined with Back to Batoche means community coming together from across the globe for a Virtual Back to Batoche.

There will still be something for all ages and a celebration of Métis culture and history with music, dance, and education. There are also compeitions in jigging, fiddling, and square dancing, where competitors can upload videos and compete. MN-S will bring the Back to Batoche feel to your home through desktops and smartphones.

Batoche Minister Sherry McLennan said, "We are each woven into our Métis culture like the threads of a sash; different colours, different patterns. But one thing remains the same in a Métis' heart - when the Métis hear the sound of the fiddle, our feet start tapping, our hands start clapping, our hearts beat together in true Métis spirit."

Clap your hands and tap your feet along with MN-S, Canadian Geographic, and friends from across the street and around the globe during Virtual Back to Batoche. With live-streamed events at backtobatochedays.ca, Thursday, July 23 to Sunday, July 26, you won't want to miss the experience.

A full event schedule and competition regulations will be released soon.

