Métis Nation of Ontario welcomes new Federal Cabinet ministers; thanks Marc Miller

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) welcomes all new Federal Ministers appointed to Cabinet. The MNO especially thanks the Honourable Marc Miller for his hard work during his tenure as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

The MNO congratulates the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree on his new role as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Minister Anandasangaree has spent years building relationships with Métis people in Ontario and spoke at the MNO's 2022 Annual General Assembly. We look forward to continuing to work with him and building upon the successes we have achieved in partnership with Canada.

The MNO would like to offer special thanks to the Honourable Carolyn Bennett and Minister Marc Miller for their dedication and collaboration that led to the signing of the precedent-setting Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement in 2019 and the updated Métis Self-Government Agreement in February 2023. Their commitment to working together with Métis governments is reconciliation in action.

After years of negotiations, the MNO signed an updated Métis Self-Government Agreement with Canada in February 2023. The agreement immediately recognized the MNO as the Indigenous government representing Métis citizens and communities in Ontario. It commits Canada and the MNO to ongoing negotiations towards a self-government treaty and committed the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations to introducing Métis Self-Government Legislation in Parliament without delay. Bill C-53 was introduced in June 2023, and we look forward to working with Minister Anandasangaree towards its passage.

Quotes:

"The MNO has been working closely with Canada to co-develop and ratify our self-government agreement. Minister Anandasangaree has been in regular communication with rights-bearing Métis governments, including the MNO, throughout this important work. Minister Anandasangaree attended our national Métis self-government conference in 2020 and has worked well with rights-bearing Métis governments, including the MNO, throughout this important work. We look forward to working with him to advance Métis rights and matters of importance to Métis in Ontario."

– Margaret Froh, President, Métis Nation of Ontario

About the MNO:

In 1993, the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) was established through the will of Métis people and communities coming together throughout Ontario to create a Métis-specific, democratic, province-wide governance structure. The MNO represents and advocates on behalf of its citizens who are rights-bearing members of Métis communities that collectively hold rights, interests, and outstanding claims protected by Sections 25 and 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982, including, but not limited to, the right of self-government. Ontario is home to the 2003 Powley decision, in which the Supreme Court of Canada recognized the existence of the Métis right to harvest for food that is protected by Section 35 of the Canadian Constitution. Powley was—and remains—the only Supreme Court of Canada ("SCC") decision affirming Métis rights protected by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.

Media Contact:

Victoria Belton

Senior Consultant, Media Profile

416-997-5179

[email protected]

