Métis Nation of Ontario applauds Supreme Court of Canada decision upholding legislation to protect Indigenous children, youth and families

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation of Ontario applauds the unanimous decision released today by the Supreme Court of Canada to uphold the constitutional validity of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families (the "Act").

Also known as Bill C-92, the Métis Nation was a part of developing this important legislation. The Métis Nation of Ontario, along with other Métis governments and the Métis National Council, intervened at the Supreme Court of Canada to ensure the Act was upheld.

"The Supreme Court of Canada's unanimous decision to uphold this legislation sends an important message about reconciliation-based legislation: it is here to stay," said Margaret Froh, President of the Métis Nation of Ontario.

"With C-92 upheld, the MNO will have jurisdiction over child and family services, and we have already begun the important work of establishing our capacity to do that. There is nothing more important than ensuring the safety and well-being of Métis babies and children. That is why we will not rest until C-53 is passed next."

Currently, Bill C-53: An Act to Recognize Certain Métis Governments in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta is before Parliament, which is premised on the same affirmation of rights as the Act that the Supreme Court of Canada upheld today. The judgement sends the strong message that the federal government's rights recognition approach is the way forward, as opposed to continuing to deny those rights.

President Froh added, "Bill C-53 must pass to ensure our Métis government is recognized for the purposes of C-92. These pieces of legislation go hand in hand. Today's decision confirmed that advancing reconciliation means co-developing legislation like C-53 and C-92. We look forward to the implementation of C-92 and to C-53 becoming law."

SOURCE Métis Nation of Ontario

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]