Métis Nation Applauds Speech from Throne

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Métis National Council has come out in strong support of the Speech from the Throne and the Trudeau government priorities in the upcoming COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

"The Prime Minister assured me a few days ago that the Métis Nation would not be forgotten and again he has delivered on his word," said National Spokesperson David Chartrand. "The Métis Nation and its needs are recognized throughout the Throne Speech which is reassuring as we cope with the ongoing COVID challenge and the need to revitalize the economy."

The Speech from the Throne outlines key commitments to the Métis Nation, with the Government committing to:

work directly with the Métis Nation, First Nations, and the Inuit to address food insecurity in Canada ;

; expedite work to co-develop distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation with the Métis Nation, First Nations, and Inuit and a distinctions-based mental health and wellness strategy;

continue to close the infrastructure gap in Indigenous communities, working on a distinctions-basis with the Métis Nation, First Nations and Inuit, to accelerate the government's 10-year commitment; and

support additional capacity-building for the Métis Nation, First Nations and Inuit.

"What the Speech tells me is that the Prime Minister sees the need to extend the support for individuals, families and businesses during the pandemic and also act on his longer range vision that was set out for the Métis Nation in the Liberal Party's election platform in 2019," says Chartrand.

The National Spokesperson says rural and remote Métis communities stand to benefit from the government's commitment to close the infrastructure gap by 2030.

"There are so many areas where the lack of infrastructure holds us back. The pandemic has illustrated how perilous our health care is in rural and remote regions. With distinctions-based health legislation and resourcing, the Métis Nation will finally be able to address the serious chronic disease issues we face through the establishment of facilities such as health hubs. Our communities will benefit from the plan to accelerate connectivity timelines to ensure their access to high-speed internet. And we hope to secure federal support for our educational institutes that train our teachers and develop curriculum for our students in the K-12 system. We appreciate the Prime Minister's understanding of our needs and support for our aspirations."

The MNC represents the Métis Nation in Canada at the national and international levels. The Métis Nation's homeland includes the 3 Prairie Provinces and extends into the contiguous parts of British Columbia, Ontario, the Northwest Territories and the United States. There are approximately 400,000 Métis Nation citizens in Canada, roughly a quarter of all Aboriginal peoples in the country.

