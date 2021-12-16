Métis Crossing Announces New Winter Experiences, Including Wildlife Park Tours, Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides, and Cross-Country Ski Trails

Métis Crossing is welcoming winter with a full schedule of traditional art workshops, traditional Métis experiences, and the new Visions, Hopes, and Dreams at Métis Crossing Wildlife Park tours, featuring rare white bison.

SMOKY LAKE, AB, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Métis Crossing, Alberta's premier destination for Métis cultural interpretation, recently announced their 2021-2022 winter programming. The new winter experiences at Métis Crossing will welcome visitors to experience the distinct Indigenous story of the Métis people, through hands-on activities, perfect for all ages.

The highlight of winter 2021-2022 at Métis Crossing will be the newly established Visions, Hopes, and Dreams at Métis Crossing Wildlife Park. The recently opened wildlife park includes tours amongst the rare white bison and elk, as well as plains bison, woods bison, and percheron horses. Also new and open this year are cross-country ski trails. Weaving amongst the traditional landscape of the region, trails include groomed beginner, 1km, 4km, and 5km trails. Finally, in 2021 Métis Crossing will offer horse-drawn sleigh rides where you can explore the land by horse-drawn wagon with your party.

General admission at Métis Crossing this winter includes opportunities for ice skating on the riverbank outdoor rink directly adjacent to the North Saskatchewan River, snow tubing and tobogganing on the riverbank, snowshoeing, Indigenous cuisine, and cultural exhibits.

"Métis Crossing is a year-round cultural destination that offers visitors seasonal specific programming reflective of the traditional relationship Métis people have with the land," said Juanita Marois, CEO, Métis Crossing. Explaining, "Métis Crossing is the perfect place to bring the entire family. We believe in creating opportunities for learning and cultural sharing that are fun and experiential. Métis Crossing is far more than a museum; it is an opportunity to truly explore and experience life on a traditional Métis River lot."

Tales from the Trapline, a 3-hour immersive Indigenous experience that explores Métis traditional winter activities and skills on a historic Métis River Lot Farm, is one of the most popular experiences at Métis Crossing. Strap on a set of snowshoes, set a snare, build a survival shelter, and learn a traditional art as you create your own unique and beautiful keepsake.

For those looking to learn a new skill, this winter Métis Crossing will be offering a variety of traditional workshops, providing opportunities for interactive, hands-on learning experiences. The traditional workshop series will include classes for individuals of all skill levels including, a gauntlets or Métis mittens workshop, Métis ribbon skirt and shawls workshop, an introduction to finger-weaving, Métis capote making workshop, and a moss bag workshop.

*Note all winter activities are weather dependent and may not be available without adequate snowfall.

To learn more and book your winter experience today, visit www.metiscrossing.com

About Metis Crossing

Métis Crossing is the first major Métis cultural destination in Alberta and the premier destination for Alberta Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings and business development. Sitting on over 600-acres of land, comprised of river lot titles from the original Métis settlers to the region in the late 1800s, the Crossing is designed to engage and excite visitors through an exploration of Métis cultural experiences.

The Métis Crossing site was purchased by the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA), with support from Canative Housing Corporation and the Belcourt Brosseau Foundation, 20 years ago. Métis Crossing continues to operate as an affiliate of the MNA.

To learn more about the Métis Crossing visit: www.metiscrossing.com

SOURCE Métis Crossing

For further information: Brad Stables, Communications Director, CIPR Communications, P: 403.993.7016, E: [email protected]