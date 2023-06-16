Métis communities state willingness to fight any legislation that grants Métis Nation of Alberta authority over them - Will use "Every tool of resistance"

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Métis Federation (AMF) represents 7 established and long-standing Métis communities in Northern Alberta. Those communities govern democratically and elect their leadership. The leaders of these communities are deeply concerned at reports that the federal government may be introducing legislation that grants authority over their communities and their Métis rights to the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA) – an entity that the AMF communities have rejected.

The position of the AMF and its 7 communities is clear and unchanging. They will not be governed by the MNA. They do not accept that the MNA has any jurisdiction beyond its card-carrying membership. The MNA does not and will not govern rights bearing Métis communities. It cannot represent these communities to other levels of government nor act as an intermediary between business and these communities.

If the federal government introduces legislation regarding the MNA constitution or MNA governance in Alberta it will be doing so in the absence of any consultation with these communities and in the face of ongoing litigation regarding the MNA Constitution.

In brief, the undersigned Métis communities will immediately launch litigation against any legislation that widens the governing authority of the MNA.

Speaking for the Métis communities, Ron Quintal, President of the Fort McKay Métis, was straightforward, "Canada will not impose a system of governance on us outside of the democratic systems we have established. We will fight it. The federal government needs to tread very carefully here. We have a long tradition of protecting our community's sovereign status. Any effort to give MNA outsiders any control over our communities will be met with every tool of resistance at our disposal. That simply will not stand. We understand the federal government is looking for resolution to the governance challenges posed by the 2016 Daniels Decision. But imposing new masters on our communities would be the height of paternalism. The honour of the Crown requires the federal government listen to rights bearing communities."

SOURCE Alberta Métis Federation

