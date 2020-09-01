Metamaterial Releases Second Quarter 2020 Results
Sep 01, 2020, 01:25 ET
HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today released second quarter 2020 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter.
The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
"We are excited to advance toward our next phase of volume production, having signed a ten-year lease for an approximately 53,000 square foot facility, which will host holography and lithography R&D labs and Intel's first-of-a-kind, high-volume, roll-to-roll holographic manufacturing equipment for AR and other Applications. In 2020 YTD, we have 16 active, customer-funded development programs, and we are engaged with a strong pipeline of more than 50 project opportunities with global companies," said George Palikaras, President and CEO.
About Metamaterial Inc.
META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies; holographic, lithographic, and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California. To learn more visit www.metamaterial.com.
Forward Looking Information
This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
|
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
|
Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position (unaudited)
|
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
|
As at
|
June 30, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
$
|
$
|
Assets
|
Current
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
4,622,284
|
528,691
|
Grants receivable
|
112,066
|
242,705
|
Other receivables
|
89,907
|
79,072
|
Inventory
|
638,384
|
438,726
|
Prepaid expenses
|
272,664
|
365,602
|
HST receivable
|
110,586
|
262,512
|
Right-of-use assets
|
26,250
|
66,951
|
Total current assets
|
5,872,141
|
1,984,259
|
Intangible assets, net
|
5,928,188
|
6,404,812
|
Property and equipment, net
|
3,240,262
|
3,558,675
|
Total non-current assets
|
9,168,450
|
9,963,487
|
Total assets
|
15,040,591
|
11,947,746
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
|
Current
|
Trade payables
|
1,053,777
|
3,176,642
|
Due to related parties
|
339,824
|
345,033
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
92,588
|
104,376
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
1,721,817
|
1,819,797
|
Derivative liability
|
-
|
1,175,056
|
Promissory notes
|
-
|
4,595,975
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
29,262
|
71,947
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,237,268
|
11,288,826
|
Deferred revenue
|
2,979,116
|
3,089,921
|
Deferred government assistance
|
277,879
|
369,221
|
Deferred tax liability
|
549,927
|
658,481
|
Unsecured convertible debenture
|
1,118,194
|
760,145
|
Secured convertible debentures
|
4,501,779
|
-
|
Funding obligation
|
871,138
|
808,298
|
Long-term debt
|
3,138,452
|
3,139,301
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
13,436,485
|
8,825,367
|
Total liabilities
|
16,673,753
|
20,114,193
|
Shareholders' deficiency
|
Common shares
|
34,296,403
|
7,598,670
|
Preferred shares
|
-
|
12,748,100
|
Contributed surplus
|
4,752,133
|
3,753,211
|
Warrants
|
571,555
|
175,095
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(593,609)
|
(159,512)
|
Deficit
|
(40,659,644)
|
(32,282,011)
|
Total shareholders' deficiency
|
(1,633,162)
|
(8,166,447)
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
|
15,040,591
|
11,947,746
|
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
|
Interim condensed consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss (unaudited)
|
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
|
Three months ended June 30
|
Six months ended June 30
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Product sales
|
-
|
10,686
|
2,615
|
10,686
|
Development revenue
|
289,728
|
257,243
|
884,688
|
448,205
|
Revenue, net
|
289,728
|
267,929
|
887,303
|
458,891
|
Cost of goods sold
|
1,840
|
4,023
|
2,961
|
4,023
|
Gross Profit
|
287,888
|
263,906
|
884,342
|
454,868
|
Expenses (income)
|
Salaries and benefits
|
914,549
|
782,610
|
2,113,586
|
1,510,165
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
842,998
|
747,492
|
1,721,900
|
1,437,241
|
Travel and entertainment
|
15,948
|
121,670
|
88,185
|
224,042
|
Other expenses
|
172,049
|
153,246
|
309,577
|
288,086
|
Listing expenses
|
-
|
-
|
3,370,249
|
-
|
Stock exchange fees
|
3,750
|
-
|
3,750
|
-
|
Rent and utilities
|
98,848
|
87,933
|
215,060
|
178,062
|
Interest and bank charges
|
314,139
|
107,663
|
434,413
|
194,868
|
Consulting
|
142,218
|
122,555
|
359,177
|
226,523
|
Investor related expense
|
49,321
|
-
|
68,827
|
-
|
Research and development
|
106,669
|
154,081
|
225,127
|
309,709
|
Professional fees
|
571,373
|
132,864
|
842,947
|
186,652
|
Non-cash interest accretion
|
140,726
|
112,834
|
284,128
|
30,890
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
503,803
|
282,745
|
953,831
|
582,584
|
Unrealized loss on derivative liability
|
(901,642)
|
(5,073)
|
(1,108,248)
|
236,021
|
Technology license fees
|
12,828
|
12,796
|
25,885
|
25,832
|
Realized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
2,343
|
1,643
|
64,507
|
5,362
|
Interest income
|
(6,356)
|
(153)
|
(6,621)
|
(490)
|
Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
|
417,678
|
189,788
|
(450,046)
|
362,896
|
Government assistance
|
(88,714)
|
(254,440)
|
(150,470)
|
(721,607)
|
3,312,528
|
2,750,254
|
9,365,764
|
5,076,836
|
Net loss before tax
|
(3,024,640)
|
(2,486,348)
|
(8,481,422)
|
(4,621,968)
|
Income tax recovery
|
39,360
|
53,139
|
103,789
|
83,415
|
Net loss for the period
|
(2,985,280)
|
(2,433,209)
|
(8,377,633)
|
(4,538,553)
|
Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
|
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
|
200,570
|
(50,586)
|
(434,097)
|
63,545
|
Comprehensive loss for the period
|
(2,784,710)
|
(2,483,795)
|
(8,811,730)
|
(4,475,008)
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
(0.04)
|
(0.25)
|
(0.13)
|
(0.47)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
- basic and diluted
|
83,597,092
|
9,724,476
|
65,092,122
|
9,724,476
|
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
|
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)
|
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
|
Six months ended June 30
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
$
|
Operating activities
|
Net loss for the period
|
(8,377,633)
|
(4,538,553)
|
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
|
Government assistance
|
(110,426)
|
(596,784)
|
Deferred income tax
|
(103,789)
|
(208,238)
|
Depreciation
|
1,721,900
|
1,437,241
|
Non-cash interest accretion
|
284,128
|
30,890
|
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss
|
(490,390)
|
384,713
|
Interest expense
|
234,377
|
100,080
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
Listing expenses
|
3,370,249
|
-
|
Unrealized loss on derivative liability
|
(1,108,249)
|
236,021
|
Change in deferred revenue
|
(208,784)
|
(422,203)
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
1,005,629
|
582,584
|
Net change in non-cash working capital items
|
(1,964,859)
|
377,046
|
Cash used in operating activities
|
(5,747,847)
|
(2,617,203)
|
Investing activities
|
Employee receivable
|
Additions to intangible assets
|
(67,720)
|
(48,321)
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
(767,312)
|
(548,418)
|
Reverse takeover, net cash
|
4,174,979
|
-
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
3,339,947
|
(596,739)
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from long-term debt
|
45,897
|
837,907
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(262,258)
|
(35,715)
|
Proceeds from promissory notes
|
-
|
2,505,750
|
Proceeds from units, net
|
814,270
|
-
|
Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures
|
950,000
|
-
|
Proceeds from secured convertible debentures
|
5,000,000
|
-
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
(46,416)
|
(35,102)
|
Cash provided by financing activities
|
6,501,493
|
3,272,840
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
4,093,593
|
58,898
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|
528,691
|
850,622
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
4,622,284
|
909,520
|
Supplemental cash flow information
|
Interest on debt paid
|
127,303
|
10,221
SOURCE Metamaterial Inc.
For further information: Media inquiries: Cindy Roberts, VP Marketing & Communications, Metamaterial Inc., 902-222-3658, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Mark Komonoski, Director Capital Markets and IR, Metamaterial Inc., phone: 1-877-255-8483, [email protected]