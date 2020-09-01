Metamaterial Releases Second Quarter 2020 Results

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today released second quarter 2020 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter.

The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

"We are excited to advance toward our next phase of volume production, having signed a ten-year lease for an approximately 53,000 square foot facility, which will host holography and lithography R&D labs and Intel's first-of-a-kind, high-volume, roll-to-roll holographic manufacturing equipment for AR and other Applications. In 2020 YTD, we have 16 active, customer-funded development programs, and we are engaged with a strong pipeline of more than 50 project opportunities with global companies," said George Palikaras, President and CEO.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies; holographic, lithographic, and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California. To learn more visit www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position (unaudited)

[expressed in Canadian dollars]



As at


June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

$

$



Assets

Current

Cash and cash equivalents

4,622,284

528,691

Grants receivable

112,066

242,705

Other receivables

89,907

79,072

Inventory

638,384

438,726

Prepaid expenses

272,664

365,602

HST receivable

110,586

262,512

Right-of-use assets

26,250

66,951

Total current assets

5,872,141

1,984,259

Intangible assets, net

5,928,188

6,404,812

Property and equipment, net

3,240,262

3,558,675

Total non-current assets

9,168,450

9,963,487

Total assets

15,040,591

11,947,746

Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)

Current

Trade payables

1,053,777

3,176,642

Due to related parties

339,824

345,033

Current portion of long-term debt

92,588

104,376

Current portion of deferred revenue

1,721,817

1,819,797

Derivative liability

-

1,175,056

Promissory notes

-

4,595,975

Current portion of lease liabilities

29,262

71,947

Total current liabilities

3,237,268

11,288,826

Deferred revenue

2,979,116

3,089,921

Deferred government assistance

277,879

369,221

Deferred tax liability

549,927

658,481

Unsecured convertible debenture

1,118,194

760,145

Secured convertible debentures

4,501,779

-

Funding obligation

871,138

808,298

Long-term debt

3,138,452

3,139,301

Total non-current liabilities

13,436,485

8,825,367

Total liabilities

16,673,753

20,114,193



Shareholders' deficiency

Common shares

34,296,403

7,598,670

Preferred shares

-

12,748,100

Contributed surplus

4,752,133

3,753,211

Warrants

571,555

175,095

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(593,609)

(159,512)

Deficit

(40,659,644)

(32,282,011)

Total shareholders' deficiency

(1,633,162)

(8,166,447)

Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency

15,040,591

11,947,746

Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss (unaudited)

[expressed in Canadian dollars]






Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

$

$

Product sales

-

10,686

2,615

10,686

Development revenue

289,728

257,243

884,688

448,205

Revenue, net

289,728

267,929

887,303

458,891

Cost of goods sold

1,840

4,023

2,961

4,023

Gross Profit

287,888

263,906

884,342

454,868





Expenses (income)



Salaries and benefits

914,549

782,610

2,113,586

1,510,165

Depreciation and amortization

842,998

747,492

1,721,900

1,437,241

Travel and entertainment

15,948

121,670

88,185

224,042

Other expenses

172,049

153,246

309,577

288,086

Listing expenses

-

-

3,370,249

-

Stock exchange fees

3,750

-

3,750

-

Rent and utilities

98,848

87,933

215,060

178,062

Interest and bank charges

314,139

107,663

434,413

194,868

Consulting

142,218

122,555

359,177

226,523

Investor related expense

49,321

-

68,827

-

Research and development

106,669

154,081

225,127

309,709

Professional fees

571,373

132,864

842,947

186,652

Non-cash interest accretion

140,726

112,834

284,128

30,890

Share-based compensation expense

503,803

282,745

953,831

582,584

Unrealized loss on derivative liability

(901,642)

(5,073)

(1,108,248)

236,021

Technology license fees

12,828

12,796

25,885

25,832

Realized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

2,343

1,643

64,507

5,362

Interest income

(6,356)

(153)

(6,621)

(490)

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

417,678

189,788

(450,046)

362,896

Government assistance

(88,714)

(254,440)

(150,470)

(721,607)

3,312,528

2,750,254

9,365,764

5,076,836

Net loss before tax

(3,024,640)

(2,486,348)

(8,481,422)

(4,621,968)

Income tax recovery

39,360

53,139

103,789

83,415

Net loss for the period

(2,985,280)

(2,433,209)

(8,377,633)

(4,538,553)





Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes



Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

200,570

(50,586)

(434,097)

63,545

Comprehensive loss for the period

(2,784,710)

(2,483,795)

(8,811,730)

(4,475,008)





Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.04)

(0.25)

(0.13)

(0.47)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding



- basic and diluted

83,597,092

9,724,476

65,092,122

9,724,476

Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)

[expressed in Canadian dollars]






Six months ended June 30

2020

2019

$

$



Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(8,377,633)

(4,538,553)

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:

Government assistance

(110,426)

(596,784)

Deferred income tax

(103,789)

(208,238)

Depreciation

1,721,900

1,437,241

Non-cash interest accretion

284,128

30,890

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss

(490,390)

384,713

Interest expense

234,377

100,080

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

Listing expenses

3,370,249

-

Unrealized loss on derivative liability

(1,108,249)

236,021

Change in deferred revenue

(208,784)

(422,203)

Share-based compensation expense

1,005,629

582,584

Net change in non-cash working capital items

(1,964,859)

377,046

Cash used in operating activities

(5,747,847)

(2,617,203)



Investing activities

Employee receivable

Additions to intangible assets

(67,720)

(48,321)

Additions to property and equipment

(767,312)

(548,418)

Reverse takeover, net cash

4,174,979

-

Cash used in investing activities

3,339,947

(596,739)



Financing activities

Proceeds from long-term debt

45,897

837,907

Repayment of long-term debt

(262,258)

(35,715)

Proceeds from promissory notes

-

2,505,750

Proceeds from units, net

814,270

-

Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures

950,000

-

Proceeds from secured convertible debentures

5,000,000

-

Payment of lease liabilities

(46,416)

(35,102)

Cash provided by financing activities

6,501,493

3,272,840



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,093,593

58,898

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

528,691

850,622

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

4,622,284

909,520



Supplemental cash flow information

Interest on debt paid

127,303

10,221

For further information: Media inquiries: Cindy Roberts, VP Marketing & Communications, Metamaterial Inc., 902-222-3658, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Mark Komonoski, Director Capital Markets and IR, Metamaterial Inc., phone: 1-877-255-8483, [email protected]

