Metamaterial Releases New Corporate Video

Rapid Design & Development Process, Platform Technologies

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced the release of a new Corporate Video, which may be found on the About Us section of the Company's website.

"META has a talented international team with 23 spoken languages, working in three global locations to develop breakthrough new products and innovative applications. I'm delighted to share this video, so that the audience can meet some of them and gain a better understanding of the important work they do," said George Palikaras, President and CEO.

The video explaiins how META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META's software- and AI-enabled design and development process is faster and less expensive than traditional chemical synthesis, significantly improving performance, while offering a range of options for customers.

Inside the Halifax facility, which specializes in aerospace and defence and our core holography platform technology and currently expanding into automotive and consumer applications, viewers will see how META scales up prototypes from the lab to a manufacturing environment as well as the proprietary processes behind META's award-winning metaAIR® laser glare protection product.

At the California office, which specializes in automotive and consumer electronics, viewers will see how META's proprietary Rolling Mask Lithography® (RML) equipment produces NanoWeb®, a transparent conductive film with a range of applications, including de-icing/de-fogging, touchscreens, EMI shielding, and transparent antennas.

At the UK office, viewers will learn about medical wireless sensing applications based on a proprietary metamaterial film which enhances the ability of signals to penetrate the skin. META continues to develop Glucowise®, a non-invasive glucometer, which does not draw blood, as well as an MRI enhancement device to improve the resolution and shorten the scanning time required for magnetic resonance imaging.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies; holographic, lithographic, and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, and, development and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the ability of the company to scale up prototype development and manufacturing, speed up development, expand into the auto industry, improve its products and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

