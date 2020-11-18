Metamaterial Launches Direct Sales Via New Online Store

metaOPTIX™ Holographic Film Notch Filters First in a Series of Product Families

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced it has begun direct sales via a new online store. First in a planned series of new product families are 12 models of metaOPTIX Holographic Film Notch Filters. Notch Filters are Optical Filters that selectively reject a portion of the spectrum, while transmitting all other wavelengths. META's optical filters, based on volume holographic optical elements (vHOE), are designed to be both more environmentally sustainable and less costly than conventional thin film coated optical filters. The Company plans to exhibit and introduce new products at two upcoming tradeshows in Japan and the U.S.

"Alongside our growing pipeline of custom development projects with world-class OEM partners and customers, we are delighted to begin introducing a range of standard products in order to make our state-of-the-art technology accessible to a wider range of potential end users," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "Our software and AI-enabled platform technology and growing design library enable us to offer rapid prototyping and customization to help customers further develop their applications."

One example of a custom notch filter application is the award-winning metaAIR® laser glare protection eyewear. Worn by pilots, metaAIR® filters the light from green lasers without distortion of the remaining color spectrum and thus protects pilots' eyes while ensuring no added operational risk. META also offers laser protection for law enforcement applications, for use by helicopter pilots and crew, as well as personnel on the ground.

Large Area, Flexible Substrate Format Supports More Possible End-User Configurations

metaOPTIX notch filters are thin, transparent, polymer-based components, offering high optical density (rejecting more than 99% of the target wavelength) and high out of band transmission. While most standard COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) notch filters are offered in a 25mm (1 inch) round format, metaOPTIX substrates are much larger, available in either 370mm x 70mm (14.56 x 2.75 inches) or 120mm x 70mm (4.72 x 2.75 inches) sizes. They can be post-processed with a range of techniques, such as stamping, forming and laser cutting to meet specific application requirements. There are two configurations: a thin flexible ready to use film, and a film with a high tenacity, optically clear adhesive backing, allowing the filter to be applied to various substrates – including curved surfaces. Notch center specifications include 447nm, 532nm, and 635nm (blue, green, and red).

"The unusually large area and polymer substrate format of metaOPTIX offers unprecedented freedom to develop new application configurations. We expect this should be especially attractive for engineers and scientists in corporate R&D departments and university research labs," said Andrew Mark, Manager of Optical Engineering and Metamaterial Design at META.

metaOPTIX Offers High Performance at Competitive Cost

Spectral Bandwidth (SBW) is a measure of the range of wavelengths rejected by a notch filter; the SBW of metaOPTIX is 7-11nm. Typically, the narrower the SBW, the higher the cost, because competing products require deposition of many layers of dielectric coatings. COTS 25mm notch filters with SBW in the range of 15-20nm typically sell for US$500-800. metaOPTIX achieves a narrow SBW by writing many layers inside the photopolymer substrate with a laser, a faster and less material intensive process.

META will be exhibiting at FILM EXPO, the world's largest advanced film and equipment show, December 2-4, 2020 in Tokyo, and at PHOTONICS WEST, hosted by SPIE, The International Society for Optics and Photonics, March 6-11, 2021, in San Francisco. The Company plans to introduce a wider range of holographic products at Photonics West. Standard products based on META's proprietary NanoWeb® transparent metal mesh, fabricated with patented Rolling Mask Lithography® (RML) are also planned.

On Monday, November 23, at 1:00PM Atlantic Standard Time (Noon EST, 9AM PST), META will be hosting a webinar: Modern Holographic Optical Elements with Dr. Andrew Mark.

META's Holographic Technology Offers a More Sustainable, Cost-Effective Solution

Conventional thin film coated optical filter production involves deposition systems and a costly, slow coating process, typically using rare earth metals and scarce minerals. META uses photopolymer films, and a process that is more environmentally sustainable, which together enjoy a cost advantage as well. There are many potential uses, for example: to protect sensors used in ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and autonomous vehicle systems, in contrast enhancement filters for sports eyewear, and in biomedical instruments used for fluorescence (used to measure compounds in a solution) and Raman spectroscopy (used to identify specific molecules in chemical analysis).

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact with, and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. Metamaterials help support sustainability by doing more with less; they encompass lightweight, sustainable raw materials and processes which consume less energy. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, solar, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies: holography, lithography, and wireless sensing. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the ability and performance of metaOPTIX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Metamaterial Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: Graham Farrell, Harbor Access LLC, (416) 842 9003, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Mark Komonoski, Director Capital Markets and IR, Metamaterial Inc., phone: 1-877-255-8483, [email protected]

Related Links

www.metamaterial.com

