Metamaterial Inc. Announces Partnership with ADI Technologies to Access Defence Markets

HALIFAX, NS, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced today that it has partnered with ADI Technologies, Inc. to access defence markets in the U.S., the U.K, Europe, and Israel.

ADI Technologies provides marketing and consulting services to international companies to sell products and services to government organizations. ADI Technologies has a track record of successfully marketing and selling high tech products into the U.S. U.K., European, and Israeli defence markets. Under the terms of the agreement, ADI Technologies will provide sales support for META's NanoWeb® and metaAIR® products and services. The agreement is for a one-year term expiring July 2021.

"The aerospace and defence sectors have always been a key area of focus for META," said George Palikaras, President and CEO of META. "ADI Technologies brings over 40 years' of experience in the government acquisition system, coupled with knowledge of the specific regulations and rules. This new partnership will allow our products to be introduced to key government organizations and supporting companies in the United States and other countries."

META is working with some of the world's leading companies in the aerospace and defence sector including Airbus, Satair, Lockheed Martin Canada and Boeing. META is currently working with the U.S. military to integrate NanoWeb® into diving and gas masks to prevent fogging in all conditions. NanoWeb® is a proprietary transparent conductive ultra-thin film material that can conduct a record 10,000 Watts/m2.

"META has unique proprietary technology and applications that can add tremendous value to companies in the defence sector as well as government agencies," said Jerry Brown, President at ADI Technologies. "Their product lines are so advanced that we see a substantial opportunity to address new and existing operational requirements in areas such as de-icing, de-fogging, EMI shielding, laser protection and telecommunications."

To learn more visit:

META www.metamaterial.com

ADI Technologies www.aditechnologies.com

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies; holographic, lithographic, and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Metamaterial Inc.

For further information: Media inquiries: Cindy Roberts, VP Marketing & Communications, Metamaterial Inc., 902-222-3658, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Mark Komonoski, Director Capital Markets and IR, Metamaterial Inc., phone: 1-877-255-8483, [email protected]

Related Links

www.metamaterial.com

