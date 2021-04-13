Metallis adds Charlie Greig and Dr. Michelle Campbell to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Metallis Resources Inc. (TSXV: MTS) (OTCQB: MTLFF) (FSE: 0CVM) (the "Company" or "Metallis") is pleased announce the appointment of Charlie Greig and Dr. Michelle Campbell to the Company's Technical Advisory Board, effective immediately. Both have joined the team with a singular objective of providing technical and strategic guidance on the development of the 2021 drill program (the "Program") at the Kirkham Property. The clear deliverable of the Program will be to target the deeper higher-grade copper-gold mineralized zones of the 7.5 km-long Hawilson Monzonite porphyry complex lying within the Property.

Metallis' President and CEO Fiore Aliperti stated, "We believe that the strength of Metallis and its value proposition for our investors, begins and ends with our technical team. These two highly qualified additions to our Advisory Board bring a wealth of knowledge to the table, which includes their recent experience working on major resource projects in the immediate area. Whether it is Michelle's analytical research work at Seabridge Gold's KSM, the world's largest undeveloped gold project, or Mr. Greig's latest success story at GT Gold's Saddle North, culminating its rapid development from discovery to sale to Newmont in just four short years. Both project stories are nothing short of incredible." He went on to add, "This is a statement of intention from the Metallis team that we are serious about developing Kirkham into the next success story in the Golden Triangle. We are extremely excited and grateful to have them on board. Their agreement to join Metallis should be taken for what it is, a confidence marker that we are sitting on a project with great potential to be the next world class discovery in the Golden Triangle."

Joining the Metallis Technical Advisory Board are:

Charlie Greig – VP of Exploration – GT Gold

Charlie Greig is a geologist with forty years of geological experience, mainly in the exploration industry. He has worked on exploration projects, mainly as a mapper, ranging from grassroots to development. Charlie has mapped, or worked on, several projects which have subsequently been taken to production, including La India in Mexico (Grayd–Agnico Eagle), Wolverine in Yukon (Atna-Westmin, Yukon Zinc), Alamo Dorado in Mexico (Corner Bay-Pan American Silver), Bisha (Nevsun) and Emba Derho (Sunridge Gold) in Eritrea, and Brucejack (Pretivm) in B.C. He has also worked on a number of other advanced exploration projects including Asmara (Adi Nefas, and Debarwa, for Sunridge Gold), Red Mountain (Lac Minerals, Seabridge, IDM, Ascot), Casino (Western Copper and Gold), Silbak Premier-Big Missouri (Westmin, Ascot Resources), and the recently discovered Saddle North porphyry Cu-Au and Saddle South epithermal Au-Ag zones for GT Gold, for which he was awarded the 2020 H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award, by AME (the Association for Mineral Exploration of British Columbia) for significant contributions to enhancing the mineral resources of BC and the Yukon Territory.

Dr. Michelle Campbell – Senior Geologist, PhD. – Seabridge Gold

Dr. Campbell obtained her Ph.D. in economic geology from Oregon State University in 2020, and her M.Sc. in geological sciences from UBC in 2012. She has worked for several different mineral exploration companies in Canada and Australia during the last 14 years. Since 2013, Dr. Campbell has worked in British Columbia's Golden Triangle and her Ph.D. research focused on the magmatic evolution, hydrothermal alteration, and geochronology of Seabridge Gold's KSM porphyry Au-Cu-Mo-Ag district. Dr. Campbell's expertise includes the interpretation and modelling of geochemical, shortwave infrared, and mineralogical data in porphyry-copper systems.

About the Kirkham Property

The wholly owned 106 sq. km Kirkham Property is located about 65 km north of Stewart, B.C., in the heart of the Golden Triangle's prolific Eskay Camp. The Property is prospective for multiple mineral deposit types and is located along a strategic geological boundary – the "Red-line" exposed on the western margin of the Eskay Rift system in the Golden Triangle, northwestern British Columbia.

The Kirkham Property is contiguous to Garibaldi Resources' E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the north and Eskay Mining Corp. to the east. The northeast corner of Kirkham is within 12 km of the Eskay Creek mine while the eastern border is within 15 - 20 km of Seabridge Gold's KSM deposits and Pretium Resources' Brucejack mine.

About Metallis

Metallis Resources Inc. is a Vancouver-based company focused on the exploration of gold, copper, nickel, and silver at its 100%-owned Kirkham Property situated in northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Metallis trades under the symbols MTS on the TSX Venture Exchange, MTLFF on the OTCQB Exchange, and 0CVM on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company currently has 44,060,433 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Fiore Aliperti"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities' regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX-V Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

