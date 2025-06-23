METALEX INTERSECTS SULPHIDES WITH DRILLING AT B3 CLAIM BLOCK IN QUEBEC

At target O the Company has completed three holes testing a steeply-dipping, wide conductive zone associated with the northeast contact of a strong magnetic anomaly.

Two of these holes intersected sulphides within a magmatic gneiss. The sulphides are predominantly pyrite and pyrrhotite with traces of arsenopyrite.

Initial photos of some of the core from these intervals are set out below along with selected enlargements. These photos will be posted to Metalex's website (https://metalexventures.com/quebec-property/). Note that it is too early to determine whether the orientation of the sulphides and as such the intervals mentioned are core lengths rather than true widths.

Hole QC-B3-25-005 was drilled at a -45 degree dip and intersected sulphides from 41.45m to 61.26m. Photos from this hole are presented below.

Hole QC-B3-25-006 was drilled at a -65 degree dip from the same collar as QC-B3-25-005. Sulphides were intersected from 41.76m to 58.52m. Photos from this hole are presented below.

Hole QC-B3-25-007 was drilled vertically, and did not encounter the same sulphides as the two holes above.

The 24,322 hectare B3 claim block was staked due to anomalous copper-nickel-cobalt and gold results of the Company's regional heavy mineral sampling program. Metalex has undertaken a VTEM and magnetic airborne geophysical survey over its B3 claim block by Geotech Ltd. The location of the claim block is shown in Map 1.

The technical information and results reported here have been approved by Mr. Chad Ulansky P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, who is responsible for the technical content of this release.

Signed,

Charles Fipke

Dr. Charles Fipke C.M.

Chairman and Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the private placement. Further, any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Metalex Ventures Ltd.

For Further Information: Chad Ulansky, President & CEO, +1-250-860-8599, [email protected]