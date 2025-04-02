Metal Supermarkets Offers $10,000 in Scholarships for Trade School Students

World's largest supplier of small-quantity metals

supports students in skilled trades

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Metal Supermarkets announced the 4th year of its annual trade school scholarship where four trade school students in the United States and Canada will each be awarded $2,500 scholarships.

Metal Supermarkets established the scholarship program in response to studies that report the shortage of skilled trade workers across North America and a lack of awareness amongst young people regarding these viable and lucrative careers. Research from the American Welding Society indicates that 320,500 new welding professionals are projected to be needed by 2029 (https://weldingworkforcedata.com/). Similarly, a Canadian government report cited that over 222,000 new apprentices are also needed in the coming years to meet the 2028 demand for skilled trades workers (https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/campaigns/skilled-trades.html). Metal Supermarkets' own commissioned study suggested over 62% of high school respondents said they lacked knowledge about trade school opportunities.

"Investing in trade education is an investment in the future of our communities," said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. "The need for qualified skilled tradespeople remains extreme, and Metal Supermarkets remains committed to empowering young people to pursue these vital and lucrative careers."

Over the past three years, the Metal Supermarkets Trade School Scholarship program has awarded 12 recipients with scholarships offering valuable financial aid to support their education, helping to jumpstart their careers in the various trade industries, such as Middletown, Ohio resident Morgan Robinson.

Upon completing her studies at Hobert Institute of Welding Technology and receiving certification for welding processes, Morgan entered the workforce to do MIG welding work on helical piles at Magnum Piering in West Chester, Ohio. Her most current role involves ultrasonic inspection for the aerospace industry at TEAM Industrial Solutions in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Metal Supermarkets' Trade School Scholarship provided me financial support to complete my studies, and my goal of working as a specialized technician is now a reality," said 2022 scholarship recipient Morgan. "I now have a fulfilling career and plenty more opportunity ahead of me. I'm thankful for the scholarship for helping me get to where I am."

Metal Supermarkets Scholarship Application Process

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be accepted to and currently attending a post-secondary trade school program with a semester beginning in 2025 and must be enrolled in the upcoming semester. The scholarship is open to citizens, permanent residents and resident aliens legally residing in the United States or Canada with a High School Diploma, GED or equivalent.

Scholarship applications can be submitted online at https://www.metalsupermarkets.com/trade-school-scholarship/ now through June 27, 2025. Metal Supermarkets will contact each winner by email and phone by July 31, 2025 using the contact information provided by the entrant during the application process.

ABOUT METAL SUPERMARKETS

Celebrating 40 years of operation, Metal Supermarkets, the world's largest supplier of small-quantity metals, has over 130 brick-and-mortar stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom with 8 franchise locations in development. Known for its speed and convenience, Metal Supermarkets sells a wide variety of metals including Aluminum, Hot-Rolled Steel, Cold-Rolled Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Galvanized Steel, Tool Steel, Brass, Bronze and Copper. With highly specialized staff, customers can get the metal they need in a size that is convenient for them. For more information about how Metal Supermarkets is helping customers today and tomorrow, visit the Metal Supermarkets website, Facebook and LinkedIn.

