META Provides First-of-a-Kind Prototypes to U.S. Military

NanoWeb® Defogging Integrated with Dive Masks and Gas Masks

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. ("Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced it has provided first-of-kind prototypes to the United States military for evaluation. The Company designed, produced, and tested fully submersible prototypes integrating NanoWeb® transparent conductive film for active defogging of the visors of dive masks and gas masks used by military personnel.

NanoWeb® is a sub-micron metal mesh produced by META's proprietary Rolling Mask Lithography® (RML). The grid wires are too small to be visible to the naked eye and are highly conductive, enabling rapid defogging while consuming little power.

"We believe this project is a world-first demonstration for this type of on-demand defogging. If META can satisfy the high performance requirements for military personnel, it should be natural to expand our product range into civilian uses such as protective equipment for first responders, motorcycle helmet visors, alpine sport goggles and scuba diving headgear," said Gardner Wade, Chief Product Officer.

NanoWeb® Improves Performance for a Wide Range of Applications

NanoWeb® is well-suited to a range of applications, including deicing and defogging of automotive windshields, headlights, taillights, turn signals, and sensors; touchscreens, EMI shielding, and transparent 5G antennas. NanoWeb® can be applied to glass or plastic substrates, utilizing various common conductive materials. It is much more sustainable, using less energy and producing less waste than transparent conductors made from rare earth metals such as ITO (indium tin oxide).

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact and benefit from light. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies; holographic, lithographic, and wireless sensing, designed for high volume applications. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California.

Forward Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the ability and performance of NanoWeb, the ability of the Company to commercialize its prototypes, and the ability of the Company to expand into other uses. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

