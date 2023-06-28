Meta IT grows in a community known as "the new Silicon Valley in Canada"

Based in the Toronto-Waterloo corridor, the innovation and digital transformation company has become a major player in the Canadian technology market.

KITCHENER, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- With an office in Waterloo since 2020, Meta IT North America is a leading provider of digital transformation services, originally headquartered in Brazil, which saw great promise and potential in the region. Among its list of new clients, it's worth highlighting the disruptive Paradise Mobile, a company founded by a group of investors that is creating a comprehensive ecosystem focused on the telecommunications sector in Bermuda, in the Caribbean, with a pilot area for projects, products, and services anchored in 5G technology. Meta is directly working on interfaces with Paradise's end customers.

"We prepare companies for the challenges of the present and the future, offering innovative solutions that add value to the business and enhance results, increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and prioritizing the customer experience. It makes sense for us to be in a region that breathes innovation, with a strong focus on universities," says Marcos Machado, Executive Director of Meta IT North America.

The company, originally from Brazil and with over 32 years in the market, has grown to over 3,000 employees in more than 100 cities worldwide and was one of the first Brazilian technology companies to establish a hub of activities in the country. With around 60 employees in Canada, the company manages a portfolio of approximately 30 clients, including Canadian Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and serves major global brands such as Kraft Heinz, SAP, Votorantim, ArcelorMittal, Volvo, and Air Liquide, among others.

Having been present for three years already in the Toronto-Waterloo innovation corridor, the expansion journey continues. Meta IT North America has plans, including the creation of a technological innovation center and the hiring of new personnel for Canadian operations.

"We understand how the Canadian development model was designed and have established connections with local development programs, our clients and partners. Our work goes far beyond digital transformation and innovation; we work with people at the center of every decision-making process, and that is our differentiating factor," concludes Marcos.

https://www.metait.ca/

