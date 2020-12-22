Meta Installs World's First C-WAVE GTR Tunable Laser From Hübner Photonics

"We are delighted to work with an innovative partner like META to advance the state of the art in tunable lasers for holography. Development of the C-WAVE GTR/NIR was a two-year project, during which we gained insights and received valuable feedback from the META team," said Ingolf Cedra, General Manager HÜBNER Group.

Ever since Dennis Gabor invented holography in 1947, which later earned him a Nobel Prize for his efforts, the technological field of holography has been evolving. META has invented meter-scale and roll-to-roll capable proprietary holographic direct-write tools and products working closely with its strategic suppliers to achieve better outcomes for its customers. "HÜBNER Photonics answered one of our major challenges, to invent a new light source that would be tunable from red to green. Thanks to their ingenuity and our feedback, HÜBNER Photonics developed and delivered a first-of-a-kind tunable laser system, the C-WAVE GTR/NIR. We could not be happier with HÜBNER Photonics' support, which enabled us to quickly install and commission the GTR 100% remotely, overcoming the travel restrictions related to COVID-19," said George Palikaras, President and CEO at META.

Precise control of the recording wavelength is critical in holographic product development. Designers must compensate for wavelength shifts that result from material shrinkage and effects of post processing, which cause the replay wavelength to differ from the wavelength used for recording. The new laser is fully tunable across the visible GTR region (500 to 750 nm), as well as NIR (1000 to 1500 nm).

"The green region is a particularly important range of wavelengths for our customers, and up to now we have lacked wavelength flexibility within that band. With the C-WAVE GTR/NIR, META is now able to record RGB (red, green, blue) holograms at any combination of wavelengths our customers may require. We expect this capability to help us attract and more rapidly complete new holographic development projects," said Dr. Andrew Mark, Manager of Optical Engineering and Metamaterial Design at META.

About Metamaterial Inc.

META is changing the way we use, interact with, and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and other forms of energy. META is an award winning Global Cleantech 100 company with products that support sustainability by doing more with less; they encompass lightweight, sustainable raw materials and processes which consume less energy and offer more performance. META has a growing patent portfolio and is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in concert with companies in the automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics and medical industries. META is headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia and has R&D and Sales offices in London, UK and Silicon Valley. For additional information on META, please visit www.metamaterial.com

Media inquiries:

Rob Stone

FASC Group LLC

(617) 901-4011

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Mark Komonoski

Director Capital Markets and IR

Metamaterial Inc.

phone: 1-877-255-8483

[email protected]

Forward Looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the Company's ability to attract and more rapidly complete new holographic development. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Metamaterial Inc.

Related Links

www.metamaterial.com

