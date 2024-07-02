BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Messer, the world's leading privately owned specialist for industrial, medical and specialty gases, appointed Karl Villeneuve as Vice President and General Manager of its Messer Canada business effective July 1, 2024.

Karl Villeneuve, Vice President and General Manager, Messer Canada

For the past 12 years, Villeneuve has been an integral part of Messer Canada. In his previous role as PGP Sales Director, Villeneuve demonstrated a passion for driving results, which played a crucial role in the company's sales performance. His ability to build high-performing teams and focus on modernization have been instrumental in enhancing operational efficiency and driving sales growth.

"Karl has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of our Canadian business, making him the ideal choice to lead Messer Canada into its next phase of growth," said Rob Capellman, Executive Vice President, MPG Americas & Tonnage US. "I am confident that his collaborative approach and innovative mindset will continue to drive our success in the region."

Villeneuve succeeds Christian Lafleur, who retired from the company at the end of June after 32 years of service.

"Christian has delivered tremendous results for the company over the last three decades. We are grateful to Christian for his service and wish him success in his new endeavors as he enters retirement," continued Capellman. "We are thrilled that Karl will take the helm as the new Vice President and General Manager of Messer Canada after working hand in hand with Christian over the years."

Villeneuve expressed his enthusiasm for his new role and the future of Messer Canada.

"I am honored to take on this leadership position and build on the rich history of the business as we celebrate 75 years of reliably serving industrial gas customers in Canada," Villeneuve said. "I look forward to working with our talented team to drive growth, innovation, and excellence, while continuing to foster a diverse and inclusive work environment that reflects the communities we serve."

Since joining Messer's legacy company in 2012, Villeneuve has held various roles of increasing responsibility within the sales organization. His leadership has led to several successful campaigns, positioning Messer Canada positively against market competitors. Villeneuve excels in identifying new strategies to expand the business portfolio, connecting with customers to understand their challenges, and developing new products that address market needs.

Villeneuve received a business degree in finance and marketing from Bishop's University and later received his MBA from HEC Montreal. He also completed advanced negotiation skills training from Harvard University's Professional & Executive Development program. He joined the industrial gases industry in 2002 after a successful run as an entrepreneur.

About Messer



Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North America, South America, Asia and Europe. Messer offers more than 125 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronics gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations. Messer Americas sales account approximately for 52% of Messer worldwide sales of $4.7 billion USD. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

SOURCE Messer North America, Inc.

Amy Ficon, Corporate Communications, (201) 741-1656, [email protected]