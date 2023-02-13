OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - On December 1, the Government of Canada began accepting applications for the new, interim Canada Dental Benefit. Through this benefit, we are helping reduce financial barriers by helping families of eligible children under 12 access the dental care they need. Today, we are happy to announce that the Benefit has now helped more than 200,000 children get brighter smiles and healthier teeth.

Oral health is an essential factor to good overall health and quality of life plus, children with healthy teeth and gums miss less school resulting in better grades. That is why providing access to dental care at an early age is critical. When children have access to quality oral health care, it can prevent pain and infections, potential problems with eating, speaking, playing, or learning, and prevent other future health problems.

The interim Canada Dental Benefit provides eligible parents and guardians the financial support they need to help get their children to an oral health care professional, allowing a whole generation of children in Canada, including these 200,000 children, to enjoy the health benefits that good oral health can bring.

The Government of Canada continues to work on a comprehensive, long-term Canada-wide dental care program to make quality oral health care within reach for families who need it most.

