OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Over the weekend, Indigenous communities witnessed a historic and moving gesture as 62 cultural artefacts were returned to Canada by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

For too long, these artefacts were separated from the Indigenous communities to whom they belong. Now, they have come home to once again breathe life into our stories, teachings and healing journeys.

This gesture was the wish of the late Pope Francis, following his historic apology during his 2022 visit to Canada. I am grateful to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for his leadership in following through on these past discussions. It honours reconciliation and the tremendous work that Inuit, First Nations and Métis peoples have pursued for many years.

I look forward to seeing these special items in person soon and join fellow Indigenous leaders across the country in hoping that this repatriation inspires further returns as we progress on this journey of reconciliation.

Mary Simon

