OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - My husband, Whit, and I are devastated by the news of the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims of this senseless violence, and to the entire community.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the officers and first responders who bravely risked their lives to protect and help their fellow Canadians, and who continue to support a community that is in crisis. Tumbler Ridge will need all the support and love we can muster during this dark time.

In this unimaginable moment of tragedy, the whole of Canada has Tumbler Ridge in its thoughts. Let us stay united in our compassion and reach out to one another with love and tenderness today, as we join the entire nation in grieving.

Mary Simon

