OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Four years ago today, Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, bringing devastation, heartbreak and senseless loss of life.

Every day since, the courage and determination of Ukrainians defending their homeland have continued to inspire people around the world. I have had the honour of meeting refugees who left everything behind to seek safety in Canada, and I am continually inspired by their resilience and strength.

Canada is proud to have stood unwaveringly with Ukraine from the very beginning. At a time when the world needs to uphold diplomacy, co-operation and peace more than ever, we will continue to stand steadfast in our support of Ukraine--and for the right of every sovereign nation to determine its own future.

Mary Simon

