OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - "Congratulations to all of you participating in this summer's Paralympic Games in Tokyo. You bring great pride to Canada!

Paralympians have repeatedly shown their grit and determination, training and preparing to compete on one of the grandest scales. They have also remained resilient during the long delays and challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Working alongside their coaches, and supported by family and friends, Canadian Paralympians have finally made their way to Tokyo to proudly represent our country on the world stage.

I admire Paralympians. They demonstrate how diversity and inclusivity are vital to our society, and how our dreams are never beyond our reach. They consistently show us how important it is to look after our well-being, both in body and mind. We can learn so much from their work ethic, values and beliefs.

To all of our Canadian athletes, Whit and I wish you the very best of success during the Games. We are excited to see your athleticism and excellence on display over the next two weeks. Thank you for inspiring us all with your stories."

Mary Simon

Governor General of Canada

